The Coventry indie rockers show they are still powerhouse performers.

Since reforming in 2022, The Enemy have come back bigger and better than ever before.

The Coventry indie rockers have firmly re-established themselves as a powerhouse in the British music scene and few bands can match their live performances.

Certainly their fans who packed into to watch this brilliant performance were left in no doubt about how good Tom Clarke and his pals still are.

Their current eagerly-anticipated UK tour titled Indie Til I Die has captured the imagination of those who adored them the first time around and they played all their best tracks here in Leeds on Thursday night.

After excellent support from fellow Coventry band Candid and Overpass, an emerging indie outfit formed in Birmingham, The Enemy take centre stage at just after 9.30pm.

The atmosphere is electric as they kick off a stunning back catalogue of their greatest hits – of which there are many.

Opening with Aggro, next up is Away From Here, a personal favourite of mine, before Pressure and the ever-popular Had Enough.

Early in the set comes the incredible We'll Live and Die in These Towns, which prompts a mass singalong from the raucous crowd.

The set continues at an impressive pace, with charismatic frontman Clarke interacting with the audience with passion and humour.

The Enemy, comprising original members Clarke, Andy Hopkins (bass) and Liam Watts (drums), first made waves in 2007 with their debut album We’ll Live and Die In These Towns, which featured hits like Had Enough and Away From Here and earned a Platinum certification.

Following their debut, the band released two more successful albums and played shows with the likes of Oasis, The Killers and The Rolling Stones.

This set continues with You're Not Alone, It's Not Ok, Technodanceaphobic, 40 Days & 40 Nights – which included a snippet of Ghost Town by The Specials – This Song and Happy Birthday Jane.

Still The Enemy are not finished as they re-emerge for the encore.

“Crack on, we’re getting paid by the hour,” quips Clarke.

An outstanding set then finishes with Be Somebody, Gimme the Sign / Saturday, No Time for Tears and This Song.