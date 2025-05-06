Gig review: The Flaming Lips at O2 Academy Leeds

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Photography

Wayne Coyne & Co revisit their masterpiece Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full plus an extra set of greatest hits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs at the entrance to the O2 Academy Leeds tonight warn audience members that the performance will include strobe lights, lasers, smoke and latex balloons.

This being The Flaming Lips, the notification if anything undersells the full scale of the nonstop multisensory extravaganza the famously outlandish veteran alt-rock institution from Oklahoma City have on offer for the sold-out venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An enormous inflatable robot stalks the stage, which is surrounded by a wall of LED screens, projecting lyrics and head-spinning visuals like a psychedelically awakened high tech karaoke machine. There are two blizzards of confetti within the first twenty minutes. Soon after, giant balloons full of the same confetti are released for the crowd to bounce around until they release their contents, pinata-style, possibly to the chagrin of the venue’s cleaning team.

The Flaming Lips onstage at the O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Photography

This type of tirelessly over the top bombardment of brightly coloured thrills could easily overshadow the music. There is no risk of that during the sublime first half of the show.

Stepping on stage approximately 20 minutes after the announced start time, the current five-piece iteration of the Flaming Lips (with the notable and unremarked absence of Steven Drozd, the band’s resident musical genius, multi-instrumentalist and endlessly innovative musical facilitator of frontman Wayne Coyne’s fantastically madcap concepts since 1991) set about performing 2002’s Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full.

The album is widely recognised as one of the very finest of the 21st century. On tonight’s evidence, this enthusiastic assessment could actually underestimate the powerful ongoing resonance of these uniformly superb, profoundly moving songs themed around the fragility of life, and how the impermanence of our time on the planet makes it imperative to enjoy and appreciate ourselves and each other despite the persistence of various forces of darkness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do You Realise?! draws out the biggest cheers, but the real joy of the first set is rediscovering less frequently aired gems, such as the stunning pedal steel-decorated coda the sparse, Neil Young-esque prettiness of One More Robot blooms into.

Whereas the visuals are often employed in context of the material during the Yoshimi… set, the equally lengthy greatest hits set that follows during a brief interval starts to gradually resemble a puppet show with musical interludes.

Each song has its own visual set-piece, and Wayne Coyne’s habit of filling the gaps whenever the next prop is assembled with relentless cheerleading or rambling anecdotes isn’t enough to keep the momentum going during the two hour 40 minute performance, regardless of Coyne’s boundless charm and enthusiasm.

But there are potent highlights here too, such as a beautifully restrained take on True Love Will You In The End (preceded by a sweet tribute to the song’s author, late cult Texas songwriter Daniel Johnston) and a positively pummeling, viscerally thrilling blast through the Pink Floyd-ian space-prog opus Pompeii am Gotterdammerung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad