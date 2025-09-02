Gig review: The Hives at University of Leeds Stylus

The Hives performing at Stylus Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The Swedish garage rollers have the crowd buzzing at a high-octane album launch show.

The Crash Records series of album launch gigs keeps on getting bigger and bigger. Even Howlin’ Pele Almqvist, the enigmatic front-man of The Hives commented “This doesn’t look like a record shop” during their performance at Leeds University Stylus.

The crowd queue snaked around much of the Students’ Union building before filling the 1,000 capacity venue. This was a record shop album launch appearance on steroids.

The Hives’ seventh studio album has received much critical acclaim, and an early chance to see some of the tracks live had the crowd buzzing. Enough Is Enough, the album’s lead single, promised so much on its release and the album certainly did not disappoint. The band stride onto the stage in their matching black suits with white piping, collecting instruments from ninja roadies.

They rip straight into the set. Howlin’ Pele Almqvist delivers the opening line “Everyone’s a little f******* b***h” and the crowd are all-in. He constantly strides the stage with high kicks, jumps and microphone swings mixed in for good measure. Nicholaus Arson (lead guitar) accompanies with backing vocals slotted neatly between striking dramatic guitar poses. The song fits neatly into the essentials list of all-time Hives classics.

It’s always a guessing game what format an album launch gig will follow. Tonight, sees a healthy dose of new tracks with a few classics thrown in for good measure.

Paint A Picture has a punk edge with a chant-along chorus which shifts the pace. There is little doubt this will be a fixture in the upcoming full tour, as the band have clearly thought through the delivery, with each member freezing and posing for pictures, for an impressive amount of time, as if they are sitting for a very large art class.

Bogus Operandi and Hate To Say I Told You So provide the classic filling in a new track sandwich. Pele picks out a front row fan’s sign offering to play guitar on the latter. He considers it briefly before launching into the song and sending the crowd into rapture, leaving the guitarist in the watching on from the barrier. The singer spends as much time there singing with the fans as he does on stage.

Tick, Tick Boom and Legalize Living from the new album both have the crowd bouncing, but it is the title track The Hives Forever Forever The Hives with its call-and-response chorus that has them singing along. Pele maintains a running theme about being in a university throughout his between-song banter.

During the encore, Pierre from Peru is picked out of the crowd at long last and is given a brief tutorial on how to play Come On!, acquitting himself well during the performance. Amazing what you can learn at university these days!

The band briefly leave the stage only to return for Countdown to Shutdown. The short taster of the upcoming tour duly delivered, the band take to the front apron and bow to huge applause. The new tracks on show tonight fit seamlessly in with the band’s back catalogue of classics.

The many fans, who queued well before the doors opened, also reported Born A Rebel being played in the soundcheck.