Gig review: The Horrors at Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

The Horrors. Picture: Sarah Piantadosi

Seven years from their last record, the Southend-on-Sea five-piece still trade in moody post-punk melodies with a gothic splendour and neo-shoegaze bent.

Dry ice cloaks the upstairs room of the Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, an opaque fog that rolls forth in thick sheets and sweats at the corners of the room. Up on the stage, Faris Badwan rocks his microphone stand back and forth, emo-fringe shag almost as obscured as the rest of him. “Good one, isn’t it?” he cracks, and an appreciative rumble of low chuckles bubble forth.

It has been a hot minute since The Horrors last returned with new music in tow. Fifth full-length record V was released in 2017, slap-bang in the middle of Theresa May’s premiership and gave them another top-ten record to their name. But the wait for fresh material has been long – by the time they drop their next record in early 2025, they will have outlived three more prime ministers and the entire Biden administration across the Atlantic.

It is readily clear that the recipe has not changed though; the Southend-on-Sea five-piece are a group that still make their trade in moody post-punk melodies decorated with a gothic splendour and neo-shoegaze trappings. The only thing hazier than the atmosphere in Leeds tonight is their tunes, as they step back in time and deliver on their expected promise.

A new-look lineup is here too – gone are drummer Joe Spurgeon and keyboardist Tom Furse, replaced by Jordan Cook and Amelia Cook respectively. There are not too many changes to the textures however; old favourites such as Three Decades and Mirror’s Image are still received in the way that would be expected, their soundscapes caught in the netherworld between dreams and noise.