Gig review: The Horrors at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

The Horrors at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman @ Unholy Racket Music

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Horrors are celebrating the launch of their sixth studio album, Night Life with a short run of record shop gigs. As Crash Records is a little on the small side, this gig was held in the Community Room at The Brudenell Social Club.

The room itself set the stage with a gold sparkling backdrop and an imposing glitter ball to the right, though these decorative elements played little role in the performance—a fitting contrast to The Horrors’ minimalist, dark aesthetic. The only pyrotechnics on display were from the flame of the lighter used to ignite incense sticks which contributed a musky atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-piece line-up, Faris Badwan (vocals), Rhys Webb (bass), and Amelia Kidd (keyboards and gadgetry) spread across the wide stage. Badwan himself acknowledges the stripped-down nature of this line-up with humour, quipping, “Thank you for coming to see half The Horrors,” as they began their set.

The Horrors at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman @ Unholy Racket Music

They open with Mirror’s Image, a haunting track that set the tone for the evening. An extended introduction with the repetitive beat from a drum machine combined with Webb’s bass to set the pace. Badwan’s vocals soar against Kidd’s electronic backdrop, showcasing the band’s ability to create immersive soundscapes even as a trio.

This is followed by The Silence That Remains, described by critics as the emotional apex of Night Life. Its haunting exploration of suspension in time resonates deeply with the audience.

The set-list seamlessly blends new material with fan favourites. Who Can Say brought nostalgia from earlier albums, while More Than Life showcases themes of self-reflection that are central to Night Life. Badwan thanks the audience for coming out tonight and the crowd responds enthusiastically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band swing straight into Still Life, their iconic anthem from Skying, leaving fans nostalgic and exhilarated. Badwan’s final lyric, “When you wake up you’ll find me”, is met with warm applause, underscoring his ability to connect deeply with his audience.

One of the stand-out moments is Sea Within a Sea, introduced with an extended intro during which Badwan, whose father is Palestinian, renamed the song River To The Sea. The cinematic layers of sound envelopes the room, holding listeners in rapt attention.

The set closes with Lotus Eater, a seven-minute epic from Night Life that transports the audience into a fever-dream-like trance with pulsating beats and operatic intensity.

This performance reaffirms The Horrors’ ability to evolve while staying true to their roots. Their stripped-down line-up highlights individual artistry without sacrificing their signature cinematic depth. In a recent Yorkshire Post interview, Badwan spoke about how their approach has evolved and shaped Night Life, this is evident in the live performance here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad