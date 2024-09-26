Last Dinner Party atO2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The Brit Award winners showcase their fully-formed sound that’s well-schooled in classic rock, prog and pop, and that doesn’t shy away from a sense of ridiculousness.

There’s more fabric on The Last Dinner Party’s stage than in a haberdashery. From the ribbons dangling from the end of Georgia Davies’ bass to the Widow Twanky mop cap worn by keyboardist Aurora Nishevci, there’s a flouncing sense of theatre about the five-piece.

It’s a dressing-up box aesthetic that’s been adopted by their predominantly female audience. Eager to have some fun and shrug off the sad-girl style of making “grief a commodity”, as Abigail Morris sings on opening track Burn Alive, they turn Florence + The Machine’s drama up to eleven.

Their grandiose art-rock has found receptive ground beyond this costume drama. Despite only releasing their debut single in April 2023, they’ve already been awarded the Rising Star Brit Award, won the BBC Sound of 2024, and been nominated for the Mercury Prize for debut album Prelude To Ecstasy.

Last Dinner Party at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Such early acclaim has hobbled many a career, but The Last Dinner Party are rare in emerging with a sound that’s fully formed. It’s one that’s well-schooled in classic rock, prog and pop, and that doesn’t shy away from a sense of ridiculousness. This is fortuitous given that Caesar On A TV Screen channels Queen’s stadium rock, while Nothing Matters is cross between ABBA and Sparks (having recently covered This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us).

Elsewhere there are nods to Kate Bush, on the piano trills of On Your Side, and to David Bowie, on the Lady Grinning Soul jazz flourishes that conclude Mirror. Yet it’s beyond these classic rock influences that they may find their longevity. Here they dabble in musical theatre (Beautiful Boy, on which Emily Roberts adds flute), yee-haw country-rock (The Killer) and mandolin infused Albanian folk (Gjuha, on which Nishevci sings lead).

It’s a scattergun approach that’s aided by each member bringing a unique quality to the band, as well as five-part harmonies that are heard a capella at the start of Second Best. The purist of these voices is Halifax-raised rhythm guitarist Lizzie Mayland, who takes lead when they honour local folk artist Catherine Howe with a cover of Up North (“Where the people smile their grimy smile”).

This approach also means there’s much more to them than their flamboyant indie-rock singles would suggest. Sinner and Nothing Matters rightfully get the evening’s biggest reception, the latter almost causing the room to erupt with lust, but the rest of the set leaves the door wide open to where they turn next.