Gig review: The Lightning Seeds at Leeds Beckett University Student Union

Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds. Picture: Tom Oxley

Singer-songwriter Ian Broudie’s 80s pop veterans play their greatest hits to mark their 35th anniversary.

Thirty-five years since their formation and the Lightning Seeds remain one of Britain’s best-loved bands.

After iconic Britpop era hits such as Change, Sense, Ready or Not, Pure, Sugar Coated Iceberg, Three Lions, Marvellous and the timeless The Life of Riley, it is little wonder they continue to attract such a large and loyal following.

To celebrate their anniversary, they are currently on a huge 17-date tour of the UK and Ireland.

At the start of October, they also released a lovingly put together 20 track greatest hits album ‘Tomorrow’s Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds’.

On Friday night in Leeds, they played all their greatest hits to a packed crowd who bathed in nostalgia and lapped up a brilliant setlist.

The Liverpool band were formed in 1989 by Ian Broudie and the 66-year-old remains a fantastic frontman.

The singer, songwriter and producer, whose son Riley manages Ian and plays guitar for the Lightning Seeds, is on fine form as they kick off the night with Life’s Too Short and then Change.

Then comes the hugely popular Sense, a beautiful track which like so many Lightning Seeds songs has stood the test of time.

Times flies by as the band roll out their back catalogue of classic hits with All I Want and Waiting For Today To Happen among the many highlights.

It is perhaps easy to forget just how much great music the Lightning Seeds have produced throughout their long career.

But this is a welcome reminder as the big hits just keep on coming with Lucky You, Sugar Coated Iceberg, Pure and Three Lions prompting the usual mass singalong.

The encore is a true delight which starts with Marvellous and ends with The Life of Riley, which Broudie wrote as his son was due to be born over 30 years ago.

“I don't mind, I get the feeling, you'll be fine, I still believe that in this world, we've got to find the time for the life of Riley,” sings Broudie senior.

Now, with Riley approaching his mid-thirties, the father and son have grown closer than ever by playing in the band together.