Gig review: The Lightning Seeds at York Barbican

Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds. Picture: Tom Oxley

Ian Broudie’s bittersweet pop continues to resonate three and a half decades on from the launch of his band.

“The last time we played here was 32 years ago,” says Ian Broudie. “I’m not sure why we’ve taken so long to come back!”

Given The Lightning Seeds are touring again, extending celebrations of their 35th anniversary, frontman Broudie’s revelation is all the more surprising.

Who knows why they’d never returned to York Barbican for the huge bulk of their career.

But they were making up for it now, delivering a brilliant set brimming with all their hits and so much more after fellow Liverpudlian group Casino had set the tone.

Early on there’s Change which sounds as good now as it did back in 1994 while, not for the last time, Broudie references the late, great Terry Hall ahead of singing Sense, which he co-wrote with The Specials legend and good friend.

He concedes to still like playing All I Want, the first song from their 1990 debut album Cloudcuckooland, and that goes down well as he thanks fans for celebrating 35 years with them.

The melodic Sugar Coated Iceberg is another big crowd-pleaser and Broudie explains about the “Saturday night adventures you might have” when easing into a perfect Perfect, one song which serves as yet another example of why he’s such a sublime lyricist.

Whole Wide World leads into an epic Lucky You before the obligatory airing of Three Lions (still stirs!) and the song that “was a bit of a miracle: we had 500 presses” which started it all off all those years ago: Pure.

He returns with the band for Marvellous and a stunning version of The Ronettes’ Be My Baby which they once recorded for Children in Need.