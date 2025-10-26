Gig review: The Psychedelic Furs at University of Leeds Stylus

The Psychedelic Furs performing at University of Leeds Stylus.

The post-punk veterans, still led by brothers Richard and Tim Butler, remain as potent as ever, six years on from their last visit to Leeds.

Fresh off a 19-date US tour with electro-rock pioneer Gary Numan, The Psychedelic Furs arrive in Leeds with their new six-piece line-up looking thoroughly bedded in and match fit.

From the start, it’s evident that their sound now has a harder edge – following the addition of a second guitarist, Peter DiStefano, late of Perry Farrell’s band Porno for Pyros, in place of saxophonist Mars Williams, who passed away in 2023. But being forced to re-examine the arrangements of some of their most familiar songs seems to have galvanised the group, still led by brotherly mainstays Richard and Tim Butler.

Opening number Heaven soars, with frontman Richard Butler – clad in a black three-piece suit and sunglasses – feeding off the energy of DiStefano and Rich Good’s guitars. During President Gas he wraps a fraternal arm around the shoulder of his more studious-looking bass-playing brother.

Newer songs Wrong Train, The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll and No-One – from their 2020 ‘comeback’ album Made Of Rain – do not sound out of place amid such long-standing audience favourites The Ghost In You and Mr Jones. The latter, urged on by Good’s fierce lead guitar, is particularly robust.

The audience’s warm welcome for Love My Way encourages the band to shift up an extra gear, with Richard Butler’s gesticulations ever more expressive. Their new version of In My Head has more bite than it does on record, while Tim Butler’s prominent bassline in Run and Run offers a reminder of his important place within the band.

The one song that perhaps misses Williams’s wailing sax is their signature tune Pretty In Pink, nevertheless Richard Butler delivers its lines with an impressively throaty rasp before they close the main set with Heartbreak Beat.

In the encore, they finally yield to cries from the crowd for India; its final instrumental section allowing DiStefano to step up to centre stage and unleash some brutally atonal six-string pyrotechnics that leaves his bandmates beaming.