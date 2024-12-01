Gig review: The Script at First Direct Arena, Leeds

The Script. Picture: Jordan Rossi

With a tenderness and grit seldom found before, the Irish pop rockers return from deep-seated grief to deliver something achingly raw beneath the pomp and circumstance.

“Leeds, you know something,” The Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue says, his knees bent to a half-crouch at the edge of a diamond-square stage. “I hope that, somehow, our music has got you through some hard times.” He pauses, then drags a hand across his ace. “Because you have definitely got us through some, too.”

The ex-boyband heartthrob-turned-television light entertainment fixture is no stranger to emotive speeches in front of a vast crowd. This is the fifth time the Irish pop-rockers have headlined the city’s First Direct Arena, a feat only exceeded in numbers by Olly Murs, Little Mix and Peter Kay. They are as much of a fixture of the enormo-dome circuit as any of their chart contemporaries.

But this tour comes freighted with a deep-seated grief beneath the pomp and the circumstance. O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power were two corners of a highly successful trio until just last year, when guitarist Mark Sheehan passed after a brief illness. At just 46, the shock of his death had far-reaching reverberations; at one point, it seemed that the band’s days were over.

The pair have regrouped and, in O’Donoghue’s case, found sobriety in the interim; May saw the release of seventh record Satellites, and this accompanying tour comes after another stint in the summer supporting Pink across stadiums. They have expanded to a quartet too to fill the void; bassist Benjamin Sargeant is now full-time, while guitarist Ben Weaver has joined the fray too.

With an inflexible quiff and clasped-hand gestures aplenty, there is something of the superpastor about the singer’s performance, but behind the candyfloss confetti explosions and retina-searing lights, there’s a tenderness and grit seldom found before. The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, which arrives surprisingly early, find him on achingly raw form; Never Seen Anything Quite Like You, a syrupy first-dance number on record, reaches a transcendent beauty as he soars behind it too.

Still, it is in their big singalongs that this show finds its most obvious rewards, sung back with big gusto by a five-figure audience. Superheroes, Six Degrees of Separation and For the First Time are all lustily received, and Breakeven delivers with a copper-bottomed wallop.