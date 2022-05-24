Gig review: The Sherlocks at O2 Academy Sheffield

The Sherlocks at O2 Academy Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Fans who arrived early were treated to two great support acts, with Manchester four-piece The Covasettes and then local Sheffield band The Warehouse Club. Both bands received a great ovation with their upbeat energy and catchy lyrics.

The Sherlocks came on stage to a rapturous applause and swiftly opened up proceedings with a catchy trio of songs with Falling, Escapade and Magic Man. Frontman Kiaran Crook then welcomed the fans with ‘It’s good to be back Sheffield.” The fans quickly responded with chants of “Yorkshire! Yorkshire! Yorkshire!” echoing around the venue.

Other crowd pleasers in the early part of the 18-song set included; End Of The Earth, Will You Be There? And On The Run before a more melodic shift in nature with Games You Play, NYC (Sing It Loud), Last Night and recent, upbeat number Sorry- a catchy, funky song with 1980’s dance undertones - another warmly received song.

The quartet, including recent addition for the tour, keyboard player, Jonny Oxer did a superb rendition of The Beatles song Hey Jude as well as a little snippet of Human League mega hit Don’t You Want Me Baby?- a nod to the iconic Sheffield band- both songs going down extremely well with the hometown faithful.

The set concluded with Live For The Moment, Nobody Knows and two of my favourite tracks, the anthemic City Lights and Chasing Shadows ensuring the capacity crowed left on a high after a superb set.