Gig review: The Stranglers and Buzzcocks at O2 Academy Leeds

The Stranglers performing at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The Men in Black return with the numerically unarguable “51” following hot on the heels of their 50th anniversary celebrations of a year ago.

The Stranglers returned to O2 Academy Leeds as part of their “51” UK Tour, a show that proved once again why this band still commands utter devotion after half a century.

The sold-out crowd was packed shoulder to shoulder long before the house lights dimmed and Édith Piaf’s Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien rang out—a haunting, ironic statement from a band that has lived every word of regret free defiance for fifty years.

The night opened with Buzzcocks, whose own lineup shifts were apparent but effective. Steve Diggle and company powered through classics like Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) and Harmony in My Head with sharp energy, setting the bar high for old-school punk spirit. The set had a looser feel since their last Leeds appearance, reflecting a band still evolving but still unmistakably Buzzcocks.

The Stranglers performing at O2 Academy Leeds: Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Then came that unmistakable entrance – Jim Macaulay, Toby Hounsham, JJ Burnel, and Baz Warne – walking on as the Piaf waltz faded to cheers. “Right Leeds, we’re back!” Warne barked, and the room erupted. They opened with Goodbye Toulouse, its taut menace as fierce as ever, followed by Straighten Out and a rare inclusion, Was It You?, from Dreamtime, a welcome surprise not aired since 2018.

The middle section of the show was a lesson in contrast. Skin Deep led to 15 Steps plucked from 2012’s Giants album, and into a snarling 5 Minutes that saw Burnel’s bass shaking the Academy’s foundations. Tramp found the band deep in their groove, while Strange Little Girl brought tenderness and nostalgia in equal measure. When Golden Brown began, a collective “Ahhh” rolled over the audience, this was the song everyone had been waiting for, the one that unites punks, romantics, and curious newcomers alike. Every word was sung loud enough to drown out Baz himself.

Thrown Away, driven by Toby’s synthetic flair, gave the mid-set a quirky edge, sounding almost videogame bright compared with the band’s usual brooding Hammond tones. Pin-Up resurfaced after decades in hiding, while Peaches slithered through the mix, basslines rebelliously louche and lewd. Baz and JJ traded leads through Kissing in the Rain and the rarely heard Dead Ringer, Burnel’s booming low end rumbling like a bomber engine through the rafters.

The end stretch was pure catharsis: Something Better Change, The Duchess, and Hanging Around sent the pit into joyous chaos, arms and beer flying as the decades collapsed into one messy, loud celebration.

Buzzcocks performing at O2 Academy Leeds: Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

After a short break, the encore began with Always the Sun, its warmth filling the room before turning wild again for Mean To Me. The high energy rock and roll romp from the Black and White album occupied a spot where many were hoping for a more famous obvious choice. Although, Walk On By isn’t just a cover. It’s a cornerstone of The Stranglers’ legacy, a dramatic, psychedelic epic that transforms a Burt Bacharach gem into something menacing and beautiful.

The regular feature of the ‘best cover ever’ conversation was sorely missed. That said, when you have 51 years of songs to choose from this was a great show for the hardened Strangler-phile. As the word “HEROES” burst across the backdrop, the band dedicated it movingly to George Cowton, a fan who recently passed. The backdrop featured a revolving set of heroes with Ena Sharples making a perfectly punk appearance.