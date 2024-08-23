The Streets performing at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor/ The Piece Hall

Leaning heavily on their original era of vintage geezer-led garage and sensitive anthems, Mike Skinner and company battle the rain with a steady supply of beery singalongs.

“Halifax, let’s have a proper Thursday night, yeah?” Mike Skinner shouts as the sound of opener Turn the Page bleeds into the funked-throwback whomp-whomp sound of Who’s Got the Bag with a wash of noise.

Before him, several thousand soggy punters throw their pint pots and their chunky vapes skyward in unison; a handful of members take the opportunity to try and valiantly relight their tabs before security spots them.

Smoke hangs heavy despite the steady beat of rain upon the courtyard of this Grade I-listed building; observers with little context might assume this is some bizarre strobed gathering of druidic nomads in glitter-striped cheeks and Ben Sherman jackets.

The Streets, for several years in the wake of the Britpop boom and New Labour, managed the remarkable task of bringing alternative hip-hop flow to Oasis fans and making the whole thing stick as a venture.

Skinner, the lone permanent member in the studio, left an indelible imprint upon the burgeoning homegrown scene in the early part of the century, between 2002 and 2011; when he reactivated the moniker for a 2018 greatest hits tour, all tickets sold out inside 60 seconds, a rush of euphoria that threatened to reconsume the cultural landscape.

As Storm Lilian batters the edges of Calderdale, the West Heath rapper has descended upon the Piece Hall at the tail-end of a busy summer festival schedule, and with bigger, meatier arena shows to come in the late autumn.

Leaning heavily on their original era of vintage geezer-led garage and sensitive anthems, he and the rest of his touring band battle against the elements with a steady supply of beery singalongs, and a repeated attempt to shuttle drinks to those who are celebrating birthdays in the crowd.

There’s little pause for breath, despite brief asides that namecheck Huddersfield and Rochdale more than Halifax itself, met with pantomime boos.

Let’s Push Things Forward effectively sets the tone, where The Streets bleed through fragments and choruses at a remarkable pace. Don’t Mug Yourself remains a genre classic, while Everything Is Borrowed adds a hymnal layer to its electronica flourishes.

It’s Too Late and The Escapist make for terrific lighters-out highlights, their earnest hooks further reminders of Skinner’s gift for the marriage of melody and verse.