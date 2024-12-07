Gig review: The Twang at The Wardrobe, Leeds

The Twang

The Birmingham indie rockers revisit their back catalogue to mark the 15th anniversary of their debut album.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Twang have played some amazing gigs in Leeds down the years, but this might just have been their best yet.

It was a performance overflowing with conviction from start to finish and dripping with the kind of energy synonymous with the Birmingham indie-rockers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Especially lead singer Phil Etheridge, who was on top form as the band played the entire back catalogue from their Jewellery Quarter album.

This was the opening night of their Jewellery Quarter tour – to celebrate the album's 15th anniversary – and was rapturously received by a sold-out crowd at the Wardrobe.

Etheridge and his pals were here in March to play an unplugged set in what was a rather more tranquil affair.

Thursday night was the Twang at their raucous best as all their greatest hits were belted out with gusto, with the Jewellery Quarter tracks dominating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The album debuted at number 20 in the UK charts in 2009, with hits such as Barney Rubble and Encouraging Sign alongside live staples such as Took The Fun and Back Where We Started.

After a fine set from support act the Serotones, a five-piece rock band, the Twang take centre stage.

Their setlist kicks off in style with Took the Fun and from there the tempo does not drop.

The brilliant Barney Rubble goes down a storm before a first-ever live performance of Twit Twoo and May I Suggest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personal favourites from the Jewellery Quarter – Encouraging Sign and Back Where We Started – prompt mass singalongs by the adoring crowd before a blistering rendition of Wide Awake.

“Maybe we’ve peaked too early,” says Etheridge, half-joking perhaps. He need not have worried.

Etheridge is a superb frontman and clearly loves what he does, but it is his ability to connect with fans which makes The Twang’s gigs so special.

The classics continue thick and fast, with Either Way and Two Lovers before a delightful encore ends with Drinking in LA, Guapa and Cloudy Room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Twang have played countless gigs at various venues in Leeds down the years and the city has a special place in Etheridge’s heart.

He and bassist Jon Watkin began studying there over two decades ago, at a time when the band was looking to take off.