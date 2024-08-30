The Vaccines.

The indie-rock royalty gets up close and personal to celebrate the intimate Leeds venue’s 25th annievrsary.

It says much for the allure of The Wardrobe that it can attract a band of The Vaccines’ global standing for a two-night residency as part of the venue’s 25th birthday celebrations.

Indie-rock royalty, The Vaccines are more used to playing arenas and festival main stages, but they took great delight in packing out this intimate 400-capacity earlier this week.

The up-close-and-personal shows come fresh off the back of touring the world in support of their sixth studio album, Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations.

There is a whole host of major events at The Wardrobe this year to celebrate its 25th anniversary; Leeds songbird Corinne Bailey Rae performed two sold-out nights earlier this month.

More big nights are planned in the coming weeks at a venue in the heart of the cultural quarter in Leeds city centre which has recently undergone a major bar and restaurant refurbishment.

With its décor reminiscent of the industrial look of 1950s New York and a basement room for gigs favoured by jazz, funk and soul musicians, The Wardrobe brought a unique vibe to the Leeds music scene when it opened in 1999.

Quite a bit has changed in the intervening 25 years, but the venue, which is now run by the Futuresound Group, who also promote Live At Leeds and Slam Dunk festivals, is still going strong.

On Wednesday and Thursday this week, it was The Vaccines’ turn to take centre stage and they certainly do not disappoint on their opening night.

Almost the entire back catalogue of their finest hits are belted out with gusto and lapped up adoringly by the packed crowd.

After an excellent performance by support act The 900, The Vaccines emerge on stage at 9pm and play a brilliant 90-minute set which featured 20 tracks.

The show is high energy from start to finish, kicking off with Love to Walk Away followed by Wreckin’ Bar, I Can’t Quit and continuing with Post Break-Up Sex.

The electricity from the band, who formed in West London in 2010, and the crowd is visible and audible.

Justin Hayward-Young is a fantastic frontman and tells fans of his delight at being back in Leeds as part of The Wardrobe’s birthday celebrations.

The pace of The Vaccines’ performance is superb, with Hayward-Young’s superb vocal talent and his fellow band members making this a gig to remember.

Each track is performed with technical flawlessness and conviction of a group who have the audience in the palm of their hands.

The big hits continue to come, with Wetsuit, Headphones Baby, Teenage Icon and the amazing If You Wanna.

After finishing with All In White and A Lack Of Understanding, a lovely encore includes Lunar Eclipse and All My Friends Are Falling In Love.