Back on home turf celebrating their acclaimed sophomore effort Bizarro with a performance in full, David Gedge delivers a jangle pop show of guitar squall and concussive firepower

“We are the legendary band known as The Wedding Present,” frontman David Gedge announces early into their homecoming show at Leeds’s O2 Academy.

Beneath the high, sloped beams of the roof within this Gothic-revival Grade II-listed building, the singer-songwriter and his bandmates wave cheerily as they tune their instruments, sharply at odds with the hellish scarlet hues and dry ice fog that hangs around their ankles. “But then,” he concedes, “you may already know that.”

Certainly, it seems unlikely that anyone would have stumbled into this four-decade flashback of a show by accident. The hometown heroes, closely associated with the C86 scene, are back on home turf at the end of a tour celebrating their acclaimed sophomore effort Bizarro by playing it front to back in its entirety.

Though first effort George Best may remain the fondest touchstone for a generation, it is their major label debut that has perhaps extended the longest shadow over their career, enough to transcend pure nostalgia too; though the crowd here is dominated mostly by shiny bald pates and receding hairlines, so too is it liberally peppered with twentysomethings and teenagers, some incongruously sporting Christmas jumpers bearing the record’s famed art.

Gedge, the lone constant member of the group and its creative driving force, offers up the brief anecdote here and there, but mostly is content to let the music do the talking.

As if determined to ensure this affair is not purely retrograde in its celebration, he begins with two new songs and drops a third into the mix inside the first half-hour too, spinning smoky atmospherics into a burst of guitar squall and concussive firepower. Dotted around come other favourites amid this initial salvo; the euphoric jangle propulsion of A Million Miles and Drive are keenly serenaded back by the faithful with little complaint.

Bizarro forms a near-natural midpoint, exemplified by the rip-roar highwire act of Brassneck, still perhaps The Wedding Present’s most enduring contribution to the British pop lexicon.