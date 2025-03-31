Gig review: The Wombats at First Direct Arena, Leeds

The Wombats. Picture: Joshua Fairbrother

“It’s good to be back in this neck of the woods,” The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis grins. At least, that might be what he says. Perched at the back of a neatly arranged stage on his riser, he can barely be heard at points for the beery county chants of Yorkshire fired back towards him and his bandmates between every song. “This is the last night of our little shindig,” he continues. “But we’re going to see it off in style, aren’t we?”

The Liverpool trio find themselves in a fascinating place. Once teenage pin-ups on emergence in the mid-noughties, the band – Haggis, frontman-guitarist Matthew Murphy and bass player Tord Øverland Knudsen – have arguably grown in stature since the heyday of landfill, one of the few bands to transcend a subgenre’s derisive tags; they topped the charts with 2022’s Fix Yourself, Not the World and return to the First Direct Arena on a run that cements their status as a fixture in the country’s larger indoor venues.

That they have duly weathered the changes of the landscape around them speaks more to their innate pop strengths; beneath the wiry work of their guitars, their way with a hook has been the simple and effective ticket to their longevity. That anthemic quality might not win them too many postmodern admirers – but calibrated to a near-two-hour show such as this, it delivers enough propulsive riffs and singalong choruses to hold attention from start to finish with aplomb.