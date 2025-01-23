Gig review: The Xcerts at The Key Club, Leeds

The XCerts.

The Scottish-English alt-rock trio roll back the clock in highly propulsive fashion to commemorate the 10th annniversary of their third album.

“Ten years is a long time,” The Xcerts frontman Murray Macleod mulls as he fiddles with his guitar strings. “Last time we were here, you know, we played to four people.” There is a quiet ripple of laughter and he gives a sheepish chuckle. “I guess that means we did something right back then.”

There’s a self-deprecation to the singer-guitarist, one-third of the Aberdeen power-pop rockers, but it’s a quality laced with a nervous truth. The band – Macleod, bassist Jordan Smith and drummer Tom Heron – released their fifth album Learning How to Live and Let Go back in 2023, but failed to make the breakthrough imminently suggested by 2017’s fantastically glossy Hold On to Your Heart.

That might make tonight’s show, part of a run celebrating the tenth anniversary of their third record There Is Only You something of a double-edged sword. Is this meant to be a full-throated celebration of an underappreciated modern-day alt-rock classic? Or is it a tacit admission that their best days might be behind them?

Aside from a few other off-hand quips from Macleod, it ultimately falls firmly into the former category; with little in the way of fanfare, the trio – always a melodically wonderful live act when taken on stage – proceed to roll back the clock in highly propulsive fashion, playing the LP in full to a small but passionately appreciative crowd littered across The Key Club beneath the city’s Merrion Centre.

A decade down the line, the album still holds up terrifically; an opening salvo of Live Like This and Shaking in the Water, with their skyscraper-energy surge and choruses, is too infectious to resist, prompting acapella singalongs and giddy applause. The band mix things up too with some non-sequential swerves; Pop Song is aired unexpectedly early, while the emo barnburner of the title track remains their arguable magnum opus.