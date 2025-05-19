Gig review: Tony Visconti and Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy at O2 Academy Leeds

Glenn Gregory and Tony Visconti of Holy Holy at the O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Photography

The supergroup celebrate David Bowie’s musical legacy with aplomb.

“I’m a fan up here singing just like you,” declares Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory – what an axe to break the ice of an initially muted audience. As soon as Gregory’s statement hits the crowd they give him their hands because they’re not alone. It’s the David Bowie showmanship in all but name.

The Holy Holy experience is not a tribute act. There are no wigs or costume changes, the music does the talking. When you have Woody Woodmansey’s drum kicks and snappy snare of Five Years coupled with the thudding Tony Visconti bass of Changes, the authenticity is evident. Bowie is still alive through the soul of this blistering rhythm section.

Gregory fluffs a few verses and occasionally comes in too soon on a few tracks, but rather than be a criticism it adds to the fan service, we’ve all been guilty of rushing to get to the chorus of Bowies songs, the build up to the euphoria is part of the excitement. How can you hold back on the anticipation of a few ‘Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes’ or for the glorious high of the ‘Guitarrr-ah’ refrain of Ziggy Stardust? The songs are living, breathing gospels to many.

Woody Woodmansey of Holy Holy at O2 Academy Leeds. icture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Photography

As much as the night is all about the craftsmanship and musicality of the surviving Spiders, the night also celebrated the stories and legacy of Bowie. Visconti stopping to regale the fans with tales of his first meeting with The Starman, even being prompted and corrected by fans on facts and names. It’s a unison of Bowie fascination and fandom alike. A brilliant adventure of a convention . A conversation piece, as it were.

The legacy of David Bowie has propelled above even what the man himself could have imagined. Though praised, idolised and worshipped in life, his death sudden and shocking to everyone unaware of his condition, a secretive man that opened up his last pages with his own musical eulogy Blackstar, Bowie’s passing immortalised him in ways verging on the religious.