Gig review: Travis at O2 Academy Leeds

Travis performing at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Jack Lamb

Fran Healey and Co are back doing what they do best.

Once Fran Healey opens with Bus, one of Travis’ cracking tunes from their latest album, he promises a gig with some old and some new.

How they deliver on that in a rip-roaring set to follow at the O2 Academy Leeds.

It’s been 25 years since their number one bestselling second album The Man Who truly shot the Scottish band to fame. There’s been plenty of ups and downs since, but they are undoubtedly back with a bang now.

Driftwood instantly returns us all to those halcyon days of 1999 when Travis were taking the charts by storm. They follow with the likes of Love Will Come Through and Alive.

The anthemic Side is followed by Re-Offender before Healy urges everyone to light up the arena for an emotional Closer, bringing back memories of that classic Ben Stiller video cameo.

Raze the Bar is another belter from their new album L.A. Times as is the slower-paced Naked in New York City.

Sing has everyone roaring out once more in union before the set finishes with Gaslight – already a foot-tapping delight from L.A. Times – and another crowd favourite from yesteryear Turn.

Fittingly, the encore takes its own little turn as Travis channels their best Britney Spears for a fun-filled Baby One More Time.

The wonderful Flowers in the Window (is this their true greatest?) is arguably the best of the night but there can only be one to finish: Why Does It Always Rain on Me?