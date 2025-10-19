Gig Review: Venus Grrrls at The Key Club, Leeds

Venus Grrrls performing at The Key Club, Leeds. Picture: Finn Byrne

The hotly-tipped al-rock quintet, based between Leeds, Newcastle and Liverpool, shine on home turf.

Venus Grrrls are an alt-rock band wearing gothic and grunge influences on their sleeves; who came back home for an impressive show in front of their beloved Leeds crowd.

They’ve had a summer of playing festivals from Download to 2000 Trees, gigging everywhere, but looked right at home back in a local venue. The band were playing to a packed-out Key Club which made my job photographing difficult, but enjoying a lively gig especially easy.

Front woman Grace Kelly’s stage presence makes it easy to see why the band have achieved such heights as of late. From powerful vocal performances to commanding crowd control – Kelly had the venue in the palm of her hands.

Venus Grrrls are playing shows off the back of their newest single Ivy Tree, which – from the crowd screaming back every word – sounded like a song that had been out for years. This felt like a theme of the night with the audience feeling more like a chorus that had memorised all of their lines.

A highlight of the night included Kelly getting down into the crowd and showcasing her effortless vocal power inches away from fans in awe. A Leeds rendition of Happy Birthday and good energy throughout made it a night remember.

It wouldn’t be a proper review without also giving props to the deserving Pavé supporting the Grrrls. The Manchester band set the evening up for success with heavy guitars, Hayley Williams-like belting, and infectious hooks.

Ending the night with their iconic 2023 single Hex only left the crowd wanting more; with some audience members so infatuated that I was surrounded by screams, sweat and tears. Venus Grrrls show us a success story of the blossoming Leeds music scene and it’s clear to see that they deserve all the success they will no doubt continue to receive.