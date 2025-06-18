Gig review: Waterboys at the O2 Academy Leeds
Supported by Irish, all female, quartet Deep Blue, with their beautiful harmonies, the stage was set for 66 year old Scott, in a Stetson and sunglasses, his two brilliant keyboardists, ‘Brother’ Paul Brown and James Hallawell, Aongus Ralton on bass and Aemon Ferris on drums, to launch into a trio of banging openers – Be My Enemy and Medicine Bow from 1985’s This is the Sea and Glastonbury Song from 1993’s Dream Harder.
The band were returning to Leeds for the first time since 1992 and many would doubt the wisdom of playing 12 songs from their new double album Life, Death and Dennis Hopper in one big central chunk rather than interspersing them through the set. I came away feeling I knew far too much about the late actor, with his five wives and being taught to play golf by Willie Nelson, but Scott’s engaging narration and psychedelic tinged visuals and clips of Hopper’s films, just about prevented the audience flagging. We were also introduced to backing vocalist Barny Fletcher, whose gorgeous bluesy, falsetto voice blended beautifully with Scott’s on an eclectic bunch of songs, with A Guy like You, when they were also joined by Deep Blue, being a highlight.
Then it was back to the great stuff – a gallop through Don’t Bang the Drum, with its trumpet introduction, Spirit and the Pan Within, with both keyboard players battling to great effect on the Hammond organ.
The encore inevitably began with The Whole of the Moon – every bit as good live as I always hoped - turning into a mass singalong. Then, displaying his generosity, Scott introduced a lovely, gentle song by Barny Fletcher, Wasted Sunset, about the death of his mother when he was a child, before Deep Blue also returned for a rousing Fisherman’s Blues, the perfect end to the night.
The Waterboys remain a thrilling live band. Long may they continue, with or without Dennis Hopper!