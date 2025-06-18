Gig review: Waterboys at the O2 Academy Leeds

The Waterboys have had over 80 members in their 40+ year career, making the Fall look like a bastion of stability, but Edinburgh’s Mike Scott’s latest incarnation of the band are a fantastic bunch of musicians, bringing both classic and new songs to rollicking life at the O2 Academy last night.

Supported by Irish, all female, quartet Deep Blue, with their beautiful harmonies, the stage was set for 66 year old Scott, in a Stetson and sunglasses, his two brilliant keyboardists, ‘Brother’ Paul Brown and James Hallawell, Aongus Ralton on bass and Aemon Ferris on drums, to launch into a trio of banging openers – Be My Enemy and Medicine Bow from 1985’s This is the Sea and Glastonbury Song from 1993’s Dream Harder.

The band were returning to Leeds for the first time since 1992 and many would doubt the wisdom of playing 12 songs from their new double album Life, Death and Dennis Hopper in one big central chunk rather than interspersing them through the set. I came away feeling I knew far too much about the late actor, with his five wives and being taught to play golf by Willie Nelson, but Scott’s engaging narration and psychedelic tinged visuals and clips of Hopper’s films, just about prevented the audience flagging. We were also introduced to backing vocalist Barny Fletcher, whose gorgeous bluesy, falsetto voice blended beautifully with Scott’s on an eclectic bunch of songs, with A Guy like You, when they were also joined by Deep Blue, being a highlight.

Then it was back to the great stuff – a gallop through Don’t Bang the Drum, with its trumpet introduction, Spirit and the Pan Within, with both keyboard players battling to great effect on the Hammond organ.

Leeds, UK, 17th June 2025. British rock band The Waterboys playing live at the O2 Academy. From left lead singer and founding member Mike Scott, drummer Eamon Ferris and bassist Aongus Ralston. Credit: Ernesto Rogata

The encore inevitably began with The Whole of the Moon – every bit as good live as I always hoped - turning into a mass singalong. Then, displaying his generosity, Scott introduced a lovely, gentle song by Barny Fletcher, Wasted Sunset, about the death of his mother when he was a child, before Deep Blue also returned for a rousing Fisherman’s Blues, the perfect end to the night.