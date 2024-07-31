Waxahatchee at Leeds Irish Centre.

Unspooling her contemplative indie-kissed country to a sell-out crowd, Alabama native Katie Crutchfield and her bandmates marry magnificent melodies with low-key emotion.

“It’s so nice to be back,” Katie Crutchfield murmurs, the smoky sound of plucked strings still fading through the amplifiers. The singer-songwriter is in the process of juggling a guitar change, fiddling with the strap as she surveys the sweaty sell-out crowd spilling over the two-tier function room that dominates the Leeds Irish Centre. “It’s been a while.”

It does appear to have been more than a half-decade since she was here under the name of Waxahatchee. Formed after the 2011 dissolution of former group P.S. Eliot, this touring incarnation – comprising the singer and five others, who bring such a delicately realised touch to her songcraft that it seems pedestrian to refer to them as an expanded rhythm section – has given life to her songs on stage, marrying magnificent melodies with low-key emotion to rich reward.

There have been changes in the interim, of course; tonight’s show is almost singularly geared in favour of Crutchfield’s last two albums, 2020 effort Saint Cloud and this year’s Tigers Blood, with little room for much else. It brings together songs that are effectively all new cuts to the live table and unfurls them as a 90-minute-plus parade of contemplative indie-kissed country from start to finish.

Even if the songs were duffers, you get the impression Waxahatchee could still hold attention in this court – the six-piece on stage is a terrific outfit – but they happen to be outstanding, a parade of honeyed harmonies that hit in earnest Opener 3 Sisters, with its slow build towards euphoric West Coast-style release, feels ageless, while Ice Cold hits up a meatier groove to joyful results. Even when there’s a flubbed line, as with a false drum intro to Burns Out at Midnight, the camaraderie between band and audience remains palpable.

Crutchfield mostly lets her music do the talking, though she offers a lovely dedication to support act Anna St Louis on Lone Star Lake. Her talents as a songwriter shine through in the textured way she approaches songs such as Oxbow and Crowbar throughout – and she’s clearly having a ball, if the grin she sports when spontaneous whoops greet Right Back at It are anything to go by.