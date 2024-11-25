Gig review: We Are Scientists at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

We Are Scientists playing live at the Brudenell Social Club, Leeds. From left vocalist and guitarist Keith Murray and bass player and vocalist Chris Cain. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

New York’s best kept secret delight a sold out Brudenell with charismatic set.

I discovered We Are Scientists in 2008 when I fell in love with After Hours from their fabulous album Brain Thrust Mastery and confidently predicted that they would be huge. How wrong could I be! Despite being one of the most charismatic bands around, they remain largely unrecognised, playing small venues rather than big arenas, but after seeing them play at the Brudenell last night to a rapturous audience, perhaps that’s exactly how they like it.

Support was by Sean McVerry, with his Grizzly Bear and Vampire Weekend influenced songs, and he and his bandmate Zeno Pittarelli were on stage again as Keith Murray, Chris Cain and drummer Keith Carne romped through Brain Thrust Mastery, with its fast paced lyrical songs, dressed in very hot looking tuxedos. It was an absolute joy, with highlights being Impatience, After Hours and finishing with That’s What Counts, with McVerry showing his prowess on Sax. The additional musicians gave the songs a much more powerful expansive sound and the set was a sweaty, dancing, singalong delight.

Murray and Cain are renowned for their between songs banter with the crowd and they are very funny, with Murray’s guitar problems giving Cain the chance to riff about McVerry’s first Guiness and some of the audience’s matching Guiness sweaters.

Keith Murray, vocalist and guitarist of New York based rock band We Are Scientists playing live at the Brudenell in Leeds. Picturre: Ernesto Rogata

After a brief break the threesome returned on their own to play songs chosen from across their other albums, including 2005’s Nobody Move, Nobody Get Hurt, a crowd favourite, to Human Resources and Less From You from 2023’s Lobes. Joined again by McVerry and Pittarelli for the latter.