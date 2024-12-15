Gig review: While She Sleeps at O2 Academy Leeds

While She Sleeps.

Across a show that maximises its 75-minute runtime for all its worth, the Sheffield metalcore stars effectively sign off for the year with an almighty bang.

Before While She Sleeps even taken to the stage, there is a nudge-nudge-wink case of tongues firmly lodged in cheek at Leeds’s O2 Academy. As the latest support act of the evening duly pack up their gear, the PA blares out one Nickelback song after another, met first with ironic cheers, before gradual disbelief and finally mass surrender to the singalong factor. If the veteran Canadian rockers are still something of a punchline, you wouldn’t be able to tell by the time that the lights go down.

It is a power-play, of sorts, from the Sheffield metalcore stalwarts, now a decade-and-a-half into the business of marrying bruising riffs to melodic sonic bombast. The inherent club-night cheese of their walk-on choice has put their audience in a giddy mood – and across a subsequent show that maximises its 75-minute runtime for all its worth, they proceed to effectively sign off for the year with an almighty bang.

As a studio proposition, the five-piece continue to release new music – they are here in support of seventh record Self Hell, released in March – but it is on stage where they continue to leave a bruised mark. From the tribal jackhammer of opener Peace of Mind, into the heady grooves that underpin a rampant Leave Me Alone.

Vocalist Lawrence Taylor and guitarist Sean Long bellow greetings at the crowd and call for circle pits with people on each other’s shoulders; dressed in leather jackets and denim vests, they appear to have more commonality with the Americana truck stop community than the streets of South Yorkshire.

Still, they are not the first band from the area to dabble heavily with Stateside affectations – Arctic Monkeys have made a second-wind career out of it – and there is certainly an increased polish to their catalogue, be it the delirious swagger behind The Guilty Party or the skyscraper notes on Enlightenment.