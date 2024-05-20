Willy Vlautin,

The Rochmond Fontaine and Delines singer charms in a show to his mark the release of The Horse, the latest of his seven novels.

During the early stages of tonight’s performance, Willy Vlautin explores the benefits of having two equally weighed creative outlets.

If the songs aren’t coming along, that can be blamed on the distractions of writing fiction. If the latest book draft isn’t progressing, what more can you expect from someone who is really (to paraphrase Vlautin’s own less polite phrase) just a dumb musician dabbling in fiction?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aside from any private creative battles, Vlautin has demonstrably succeeded handsomely in both of his creative endeavours.

Almost exactly 20 years ago, the Portland, Oregon-based writer and songwriter performed a support set at the Brudenell as part of the first UK tour of acclaimed cult heroes of bruised Americana, Richmond Fontaine. Since then, the literary bent of Vlautin’s bleakly beautiful songs has found fruition in a series of increasingly assured novels. The standing room only sized crowd at the Brudenell tonight is gathered here to mark the release of The Horse, the latest of Vlautin’s seven novels, two of which have been adapted into films.

Although hardly autobiographical, the interview and Q&A sections (chaired by novelist Sarah Hall) suggest that the book’s characteristically moving and heartbreaking account of the fading fortunes of alcohol-soaked fictional journeyman musician and songwriter Al Ward aren’t totally removed from Vlautin’s own experiences of playing sad songs in gritty bars for no money as part of a hard-travelling band for years before anyone took much notice.

Down to earth, serially self-deprecating and frequently hilarious company (an anecdote about Shane McGowan paying for one of Vlautin’s by kissing his hand especially is a masterclass of surreal fun), Vlautin still seems somewhat surprised that he's the centre of all this fuss after all those years of toiling in the margins. He shouldn’t be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although rooted in a world where happiness is a rapidly evaporating mirage and where characters can change towns, jobs and partners but can never run away from their most doggedly devious enemy, themselves, The Horse excels in distilling unforgettable warmth, good humour and desolate beauty from raw materials that could turn into an unrelenting misery fest in less capable hands.

In a uniquely ‘meta’ twist, Vlautin has taken some of the fictional song titles that pepper the book (151 in total, according to Hall) and turned them into actual living, breathing songs for the next album of Vlautin’s current musical vehicle, the emotionally resonant country-got-soul five-piece The Delines.

Two of these fiction-to-fact songs are aired during an all-too-brief brief solo acoustic set that completes tonight's performance, one of which, Mr Luck and Ms Doom, apparently penned after the Delines singer Amy Boone demanded a straight-up love song where no one dies, already sounds like a future classic.

Vlautin makes fun of his limited singing voice (a characteristic shared with the Horse's central character), but it's hard to think of a more apt vehicle for these folky renditions of choice Richmond Fontaine and The Delines cuts. The starkly unadorned delivery highlights just how much Vlautin's lyrics have always resembled excerpts from downbeat novels with all the extraneous words cut out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad