Gig review: Wolf Alice at O2 Academy Sheffield

Wolf Alice. Picture: Andy DeLuca

It is the opening line to Smile and stock-still behind a mic in an oversized blazer with an electric guitar for a shield, we could be fooled into thinking Rowsell is about to embark on an hour of nervous mumbling.

But it is precisely Rowsell’s no frills, direct delivery that exudes an unquestionable confidence, and – when combined with the band’s excellent song writing – makes Wolf Alice a mesmerising act to behold. Anyway, by the time we get to line seven, Rowsell has decided: “I am what I am and I’m good at it” – with which we can all certainly concur.

There isn’t any complicated staging, light shows or fancy costumes, Rowsell primarily sticks to her stationary mic, only rushing around the stage on the punk inspired Play the Greatest Hits and there is little audience interaction apart from the usual (“What’s up Sheffield?”) and the heartfelt (“Every show is the best night of our lives!”). This approach is welcome here though as it leaves room to focus on the music – delicious, hazy melodies with razor sharp lyrics that infuse the O2 Academy with the warming energy of a summer’s day.