Gig review: WSTR at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Leeds

WSTR.

With Warped Tour-esque antics and candy-coloured riffs offering vertical take-off for fans, the Liverpool scene favourites celebrate a decade with giddy entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Leeds, if people jump off the stage, please try your best to catch them,” WSTR singer Sammy Clifford addresses a lively, chaotic crowd crammed into the upper rooms of the Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen. Outside, the sound of sheet rain batters against the venue’s old windows and brickwork, a cacophony of wet noise as summer definitively shuts the door behind itself; yet inside this three-hundred-capacity space, a sold-out audience are determined to see it out with one last party.

It’s been 10 years since the Liverpool scene favourites first arrived touting the chunky hooks of their debut EP SKRWD; a boisterous West Coast pop-punk effort that transplanted California to Merseyside instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They return here to West Yorkshire to celebrate a decade-long anniversary with all the requisite day-glo energy and candy-coloured riffs that entails, complete with Warped Tour-esque antics; several inflatable beach balls are booted around before a note has even rung out, while a sixth figure in an inflatable mouse costume fist-pumps at the back of the stage.

With no disrespect to the progression of the group’s sonic palate, there’s something almost pure in the unashamed homage to their heroes that this first effort offered; South Drive, powered by a frenetic pulp-pump riotousness, recalls New Found Glory at their most giddily entertaining, while Graveyard Shift barrels forward with mosh-friendly insistence.

Closer Devils ‘N Demons, seldom aired in the years since their early emergence, seems to achieve vertical take-off as fans storm up in waves and repeatedly somersault their way back with a slew of increasingly complicated dive performances.

The side effect is, of course, that the band effectively trot out the complete celebrations for their yesteryear selves inside the first 20 minutes, and they play up to it by promptly making a sly exit before returning for “an early encore”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They proceed to play another dozen songs or so, with a freewheeling gumption; even when the attempts of soft-rock balladry on See You in Hell prove beset by technical difficulties, it is all taken in good spirits, with even more inflatables tossed out over heads.

“Ten years, baby, and we’re still here,” Clifford says, hand on his heart. “You’ve no idea how much this means.”