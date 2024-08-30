Yo La Tengo. Picture: Cheryl Dunn

The Hoboken, New Jersey inde rock veterans give a compelling performance in a two hours plus show.

In a week thoroughly infused by chatter of a big comeback, Yo La Tengo’s generously portioned show at the O2 Academy demonstrates the value of staying together and solidly committed to the cause. Which in the case of the trio from Hoboken, New Jersey translates into regurgitating and repurposing the contents of a bona fide music obsessive’s record collection into an almost eccentrically singular sound.

It would be reasonable to expect a band formed in 1984 – with the most recent line-up change taking place over 30 years ago – to have settled into comfortable crowd-pleasing conformity. That is decidedly not the case during tonight’s unpredictably shifting (if not downright ricocheting), two hours plus performance.

Without visuals, a novice to the band’s sprawling catalogue might struggle to connect the different strands running through tonight’s predominantly hushed first set and the considerably more extroverted second half as the work of the same group of musicians.

Whether it’s due to a restless musical curiosity or the ability to stretch out into unfamiliar terrain without fear of ridicule or recrimination that working together under harmonious conditions for an extended period of time can bring, tonight’s set could easily be drawn from the back pages of two or three different bands. Yet it all somehow coheres into a coherent and compelling performance.

Unless frequent swapping between instruments counts as such, there are zero frills on offer tonight: the lighting stays unobtrusively simple, and the dressed-down, workmanlike demeanour of guitarist Ira Kaplan, drummer Georgia Hubley and bassist James McNew – who all take turns to tackle lead vocals – is as far removed as possible from preening rock star antics. The focus is purely on demonstrating the band’s wares, and to describe the stylistic range as eclectic would risk a serious case of understatement.

Moments of quiet contemplation, so quiet the songs virtually curl up into a tight ball in a corner, almost confrontationally hushed for a venue as roomy as the Academy, share space on the setlist with motorik wig-outs, drops of shoegaze-y haziness and energetic, fast-moving tunes decorated by messy splashes of Kaplan’s discordant guitar (the guitarist doesn’t so much play his instrument as push it around, the aggression in the playing in sharp contrast with Kaplan’s laidback banter with the audience).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just when the proceedings risk becoming a tad stale by a sequence of more conventionally ‘rock’ songs, the music collapses into an extended drone demonstration complete with paint-stripping feedback and Kaplan taking his Stratocaster for a tour of the front row. Which then somehow mutates into a sweetly melodic take on the Beach Boys’ Little Honda.

The encores showcase more of Yo La Tengo’s fondness for unexpected covers by a spirited cruise through Leeds cult band The Mekons’ Hard To Be Human Again.

The partisan crowd comprised equally of long-term fans and more recent converts greets even the most out-there excursions (at one point, Kaplan tweaks random noises from a keyboard with his foot) like it was the return of a long-lost friend.

Although tunes from new album This Stupid World – the band’s 17th – are prominently featured, tonight’s performance is ultimately a well-deserved celebration of the band’s ability to maintain and hone a particular, uncompromisingly open-eared aesthetic.