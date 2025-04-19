This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Cut down on your Glastonbury Festival costs with these simple money saving tips

The countdown continues for resale tickets to attend this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

But what of the additional costs such as food, drink, camping gear and wellies?

A personal finance expert shares her findings of the cost of attending the festival alongside tips how you can save money this year.

So, you're eagerly awaiting resale tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025, or you're one of the lucky ones who already secured tickets – what's next?

Well, there's the significant matter of the additional expenses involved in attending this year’s event at Worthy Farm, headlined by Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, and Neil Young. One financial expert has broken down the true extent of these costs.

Rebbeca Bebbington, personal finance expert for NetVoucherCodes , calculated the average cost of essential items for festival-goers, arriving at a total of £1,037.99 when factoring in ticket prices.

Personal finance expert Rebbeca Bebbington (pictured) shares her advice how to save money at Glastonbury, as the price of attending this year's event is revealed. | Canva/Provided/Getty Images

Some of the more expensive essentials Rebbeca discussed include the average price of food and drinks over the event (£285 combined) and a three-person tent (average cost of £55.24).

Speaking about her findings, Rebbeca remarked: “The cost of attending a music festival, which for Glastonbury now totals £1,037.99, shows how the rising cost of living continues to impact UK summer events.”

She assures attendees, however, that “there are, however, many ways in which festival-goers can look to save money this year, from sharing transport costs to being savvy with band merchandise.”

So, what are Rebbeca’s suggestions for saving money ahead of this year’s event and the resale ticket sales?

Five money saving tips when attending Glastonbury Festival 2025

The price of buying food and drink at Worthy Farm is almost as much throughout the festival as it is to buy a ticket at face value, research has shown. | Getty Images

Carpool to save up to 75% on travel

“With Glastonbury car park tickets now costing £55 per vehicle, and petrol likely to set you back £40.18 for a return journey from London, combining travel with friends or carpooling could save a solo traveller £73 (75%) by sharing the journey with three other people. There are carpooling apps such as LiftShare that can help you find people to share the journey with, and there will also be Glastonbury-specific Facebook pages discussing carpooling arrangements.”

Rebbeca points out though: “Please do research beforehand and practice safety precautions when carpooling with someone you don’t know.”

Prep home-cooked food to save £60 across the week

“Festival food can quickly add up, with meals ranging from £8 to £16 each. If you’re attending a five-day festival, it’s easy to spend upwards of £180 just on food. By bringing one prepped meal for each day of the festival, you can reduce your spending by £12 a day - saving £60 across the festival.”

Save big with pre-loved camping gear

“Purchasing second-hand festival staples, including tents, wellies, and camping chairs, can be a reliable way to reduce your festival budget. On top of this, using pre-loved items can also serve to reduce the environmental footprint of the music festival.”

Be savvy and buy band merch before the festival

We love a good nosey around merch tables, but Rebbeca suggests making a purchase before heading to Worthy Farm: “Buying band merchandise ahead of time can be far cheaper, as it allows customers to compare different websites to find the best deal. It also prevents you from missing out on your favourite items, as merch sells out quickly at these big festivals.”

Keep an eye out for discount codes for festival essentials

“Utilising online discount codes for festival essentials, such as tents and camping chairs, can be a shrewd way to trim expenses ahead of Glastonbury.

“For example, you can get 20% off camping gear at Milletts using specific voucher codes. This shows that a little research can go a long way in helping you stick to your festival budget.”

Methodology to the findings in the study

NetVoucherCodes determined essential Glastonbury items using the festival's official packing list. Ticket, parking, and bus costs were sourced from the Glastonbury Festival website.

Travel costs from London were averaged across car (petrol calculated based on distance, MPG, and fuel price), train (sourced from thetrainline.com for a specific date), and bus journeys.

Food and drink (cider, coffee, water) prices were projected for 2025 by analysing the average price increase from 2022-2024 at Glastonbury, using past festival food stall data from GlastoFestFeed . Meals and cider were estimated at three purchases daily for five days, while coffee and water were one purchase daily for five days.

Prices for remaining packing list items were identified using mid-range listings on amazon.co.uk .

