Governor in the frame with new portrait at York's Merchant Adventurers’ Hall
In a break with tradition this new portrait will be a digital photo portrait rather than an oil painting, which is the method used to immortalise past Governors currently on display around the Hall.
For the portrait, The Merchant Adventurers’ Hall commissioned Ashley Karrell to work with them to create this highly original work. Karrell is an award-winning director, producer, photographer and artist known for the hybrid film #BlackBoyJoyGone, which was nominated at the 2023 Grierson Awards, and the multi-award-winning dance theatre film DISPLACED.
Dr Tomlin founded the National Centre for Early Music, which advocates music from the 13th to the 18th centuries, in 2000 and is an acknowledged expert in the promotion of the Medieval York Mystery Plays.
During the same year she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of York for her work in the city and an MBE for Services to the Arts in Yorkshire and Humberside in 2008. In 2018, she was appointed Cultural Champion for York and in 2020 was elected an Honorary Freeman of the City.
She said: “It was such an honour to take up the role of the first female governor of this venerable organisation, which has a 660 year history. To reflect this new direction, we decided to take a different approach to commemorate the occasion and commissioned the award-winning Ashley Karrell to work with us. We hope that visitors will be as excited as we are by this historic photo portrait.”
Ashley Karrell is the first black portrait photographer commissioned for the permanent collection of the stately home of Harewood House, with the series called Missing Portraits, featuring Arthur France MBE and David Harewood OBE.
He said: “I’m truly grateful to Dr Delma Tomlin and the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall for the opportunity of creating this significant portrait. My art is captivated by stories about human experiences, the exploration of community, and social engagement. This image is one of one, what we created speaks of history, representation, celebration and triumph. To be a small part of the 660 year history of this institution gives me joy and I hope the audience will feel strength and humility within the eyes of our first female governor.”
The Merchant Adventurers’ Hall is York’s oldest medieval building, and it continues to attract visitors from all over the world.
The Hall is home to many remarkable collections including silver, furniture and paintings, which provide a glimpse into its rich history. It also remains the everyday base for the 160 members of the Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York.
