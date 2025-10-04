Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Nash will usually do two things on any given day: take a walk around New York City and settle in for some meditation.

How else might an octogenarian rock star spend their days?

“I think people really love the relative peace of just walking around the city,” says Nash, 83, whose videos of his strolls are filmed by his wife Amy Grantham and uploaded on to social media. He lived in Hawaii for almost 30 years and says New York is “both fantastic and horrible at the same time - many museums and swap meets and art galleries and all kinds of great stuff. At the same time, there's a great deal of homelessness.”

Graham Nash, photographed by his wife Amy Grantham.

It’s certainly a long way from where it all began, born as he improbably was in Blackpool in 1942 – during the war his mother Mary had been evacuated from, but later returned to, Salford, where Nash then grew up. The USA is where he has lived for decades after moving to California in the late 1960s, setting up home with Joni Mitchell (the one so lovingly and famously evoked in 1970’s Our House) and joining David Crosby, Stephen Stills and later Neil Young to take vocal harmonies to bold new places.

The past, of course, is never too far away in the life of any great golden age songwriter. What helps Nash to stay present is the other of his daily routines: his twice daily transcendental mediation, a practice introduced to him by late film director David Lynch, who the musican describes as “one of my most unusual friends”.

He says: “It makes me understand that I'm basically a decent person, that I have a good heart, that I'm very positive, that I'm very forward thinking. I very rarely think about the past because there's nothing you can do about it, that's for sure. But it gave me a great sense of peace.”

Had he been preoccupied with the idea that he wasn’t a decent person? “No, not really, but the fact that I could exercise my body but not exercise my mind became very clear to me when I was talking with David Lynch, and it's really a true fact. I really do rest my brain and it's great to not think about it. I mean, the fact is, I'm still waiting to get found out. Really. I very often go, ‘Why me?’

Graham Nash.

“Why did I leave Salford? Why did I leave Manchester? Why did I leave London? Why did I go to Los Angeles and sing with David and Stephen? What was my path, you know? And very often, I keep coming back to the fact that my mother and father recognised my passion for what we call rock and roll music, since when I was 13 years old.”

It was always going to be music. As a young man he had a job in the Post Office and at Alexander Kenyon, an engineering firm, but formed the Hollies in December 1962 with childhood friend Allan Clarke. Nash co-wrote songs such as Stop Stop Stop, On A Carousel, Carrie Anne and King Midas In Reverse.

Six years on, he became one of Crosby, Stills and Nash, penning Marrakesh Express, Pre-Road Downs and Lady Of the Island for the trio’s first album in 1969. In August that year, they performed at Woodstock – their second public show after an inaugural set in Chicago two days earlier.

For 1970’s Déjà Vu album (Young had by then joined the band), Nash’s main credits included Our House and Teach Your Children.

Graham Nash performing live.

What was the boy from Lancashire thinking when he found himself doing these things in Laurel Canyon among a generational crop of US singer-songwriters? He answers by telling the story of his meeting with Crosby and Stills – one he has told before, but which is worth repeating.

“What was going through my mind was this: I'm a musician, and have been all my life. I recognise what magic is. When I first heard Heartbreak Hotel by Elvis, when I first heard Bye, Bye Love by the Everly Brothers, when I first heard Be-Bop-a-Lula by Gene Vincent. I know what magic is, right?

"My last day with the Hollies was, I think, December 8 in 1968 and on December 10, I was in Los Angeles with my girlfriend, Joni Mitchell. When I got to the parking lot, I heard other voices in there, and that kind of p***** me off a little because I just wanted to spend time with Joni. But it was David and Stephen, and obviously Buffalo Springfield had broken up, David had been thrown out of the Byrds and they were trying to get like an Everly Brother duo kind of thing together.”

They played Nash an early rendition of You Don't Have To Cry, which ended up on the first CSN record.

"I said, ‘Stephen, what a brilliant song. That's fantastic. Both the words and the melody, that's fantastic. Do me a favour, sing it again’. They looked at each other, they kind of shrugged, and they sang it again. When they got to the end of the second time, I said, ‘All right, you know I'm a decent harmony singer, I've been a harmony singer all my life. Do me a favour, sing it one more time’. I had studied the body language of Stephen when he was going to start a note and when he was going to finish a note. I recognised when David brilliantly thought of changing the harmony there. And I said, ‘Do it one more time’. Forty five seconds after we joined our three voices into one, we had to stop and laugh. “Now obviously Buffalo Springfield and the Byrds and the Hollies were decent harmony bands, but this was a different kind of harmony that we had created. And it's that magic of creating that that happened in less than a minute… it forced me to realise that I had to go back to England and leave the Hollies and come and join that magic sound.”

As the only witness, Joni laughed along because she heard the magic too. Although they never married, Nash’s relationship with Mitchell in the late 60s is well documented not least because of the aforementioned description in Our House but also the break up tracks on his first solo album, Songs for Beginners. The two remain close friends and the legendary Canadian-born artist, now 81, has in recent years returned to perform, though infrequently, after she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015.

How has it been seeing her return?

“Well, first of all, I'm so glad that she's alive. Secondly, I'm so glad that she's working. I know her range of songs has changed dramatically, I understand that. She's getting better and better every single day.”

Nash last saw her, he says, when she received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. “I said, ‘Hey, Joni, anything coming? Any songs, any ideas for paintings, anything?’ She looked at me, she said, ‘No, not yet’. And when she said ‘Not yet’ I know that her brain is working and I feel very strongly that we will see a lot more of her in the future.”

Protest song has long been a part of Nash’s output - Military Madness, for example, is the opening track of his first solo album, from 1971. Having honed his songcraft with the Hollies, his time in the Laurel Canyon scene couldn’t help but focus his mind on the lyrical content too.

In these politically tumultuous times, how much power does music really have?

“I believe that if you change one mind, you've succeeded.”

He adds: “I'm a great fan of history and unfortunately, even today, it doesn't look as if we've learned much from history. I mean, there are many wars going on and the songs I wrote 50 odd years ago are still relevant even today. Even this morning, (the theme of) Immigration Man is all over the front page,” he says. “The Russian war with Ukraine is all over the front page. And we don't seem to have learned much from history, and I'm afraid that if we don't, and we're not, we'll be forced to repeat it.”

People who go to see him on tour, he says, will “experience some peace”. He will be supported by his old friend Peter Asher and will share stories between songs.

Meanwhile, Nash hopes to take some time to explore his home country while he’s here. He likes to visit Salford Lads Club, the place where he learned to play chess and snooker - and where he and Clarke first sang semi-professionally. The last time Nash was there, the guide showed him his, and his father’s, application cards to join the club.

He says: “It's where I learned to be a part of the community. It's where I learned that education is the best form of using your brain, and it really changed my life in a great many ways, as it did for thousands of kids my age.”

But it is to the present he returns: he is very happy with the song he finished on the morning of this interview. He might call it A Haystack of Hope – he is trying to find the needle.

“It's actually a love song to everybody.”