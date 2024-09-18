Guy Chambers.

Now the 61-year-old musician and producer is stepping out in his own right for a national tour, which this week stops off at Selby Town Hall.

The shows are billed as ‘An Evening with...’ and Chambers reveals that he’s planning something a little different to the standard concert format. “I will talk about my life as a musician and how I ended up doing what I did with Robbie Williams, and that journey to that point because I didn’t come out of nowhere. I had a lot of struggles prior to that,” he explains.

“Then I’ll tell stories behind some of the most famous songs I’ve written and I also get somebody out of the audience, a random person, and I try to write a song on the spot with them – that’s the most audacious part of the show.”

That section, he concedes, could go either way. “If it’s not brilliant, if it’s terrible, then hopefully that is amusing and the public can see I’m human too. You don’t write a great song every day.”

Given they’ll only have 15 minutes, he’s not expecting to co-write more than a verse and a chorus, but it will, he feels, “give people a little glimpse into the process of what it’s like to sit down and actually come out with something out of nothing”.

The son of a classical flautist, Chambers trained at the Guildhall School of Music, but his aim from the start, he says, was to be a rock musician rather than a composer. “I’d been seduced by the rock ’n’ roll life, I’d been on a few tours and I just thought, this is great. Also, I met a few composers when I was at the Guildhall – I had four different teachers and I saw how difficult it was to be a classical composer. You probably end up teaching because you can’t earn a living just through your works.

“Something in me wanted to be really successful. I don’t know where that’s come from, but there was an immense drive in me to be successful and I went with that. It took me a long time but I got there in the end.”

His first touring commitments were with The Waterboys, then riding high on their hit The Whole of the Moon. He recalls that the band’s then-keyboard player Karl Wallinger taught him how to play the song at his audition. “He was literally walking out of the door and I grabbed him and said, Do you mind just showing me The Whole of the Moon quickly? Because he’s a nice bloke he sat down and showed me. It’s a trick, that song, it’s like playing any piano riff properly, you have to know exactly how it works, the left hand with the right hand, he showed me exactly how to play it. So when I met Mike Scott, the first song he said was ‘let’s play The Whole of the Moon’ and I nailed it and then I got the gig straight away.”

Forging a friendship with Wallinger, he went on to play on World Party’s album Goodbye Jumbo. Chambers remembers: “The difficulty in making that record was his hours, he was a terrible night owl. He used to like getting up at about 5pm, we would have breakfast at the studio at about 6pm then we would have lunch at about midnight and we’ve have dinner at probably 4am, and we lived like that for months and months and months.

“I’m the complete opposite of that, I’m an early morning person and I love exercise. He was a colossal stoner and loved talking and philosophising and laughing and messing around and procrastinating and jamming and I’m not really like that, I’m much more let’s write for an hour and then go and have a walk. So it was a difficult record (to make), but there were happy times. I co-wrote Love Street with him and that was a really beautiful evening; seeing him writing that in front of me was immensely inspiring.”

Chambers says he “really miss(es)” the Welsh singer-songwriter who died in March of a stroke. “I went to his funeral and I still haven’t really got over it because he was only 66, it was such a terrible loss.”

After working with The Mission and producing a band called Stress, Chambers formed his own group, The Lemon Trees, of whom much was expected but they failed to make the big time, much to Chambers’ frustration. “The band was kind of cursed,” he reflects now. “After the very first gig we did the singer (David Catlin-Birch) left because he didn’t want to leave World Party – well, Karl upped his wages, basically – so I was suddenly left without him and we had to audition a new singer and that was really stressful. Bless him, Paul (Stacey), who replaced Dave, is excellent but he wasn’t Dave, so the band was a bit of a compromise for me and it always felt underpowered compared to how it was when Dave was in the band.”

As a published songwriter, however, he was tasked to work with the likes of Annie Lennox, Cathy Dennis and Guy Chadwick of the House of Love.

Through connections at BMG, Chambers was invited to meet Robbie Williams, then starting out as a solo artist after leaving Take That. “Rob had a list of 10 names on a piece of paper and out of the 10 he picked mine, which was fortunate for me and I hope he thinks it was fortunate for him,” Chambers says.

Their songwriting partnership clicked immediately. “On the very first day we wrote South of the Border, which became a single on the first album,” Chambers recalls. “On the second day we wrote Angels. The very first day in fact he literally said hello, helped me with a table that I was carrying into my flat – we had it just delievered and myself and my brother were trying to manoeuvre it through a window and he helped us – and I thought, he’s cool, he’s helping, but he didn’t really say anything. Then he walked into my studio, which was my bedroom then, and he just started singing, and I had to grab a guitar and go, right, we are writing. There was no small talk or ‘let’s make a cup of tea’, he just wanted to get straight into it.”

Chambers was impressed by Williams’s ability to write lyrics almost instantaneously. “I was impressed by that massively, and his humour,” he says. “There was humour in his lyrics, I got that straight away. He was quite daring as well – in South of the Border he quotes ‘Cocaine Katie’, the word cocaine was almost the first thing that came out of his mouth and I was like, wow, you’re from Take That and you want to talk about cocaine, that’s interesting. To me, that was quite rock ’n’ roll, and I was pretty rock ’n’ roll at that time, I wouldn’t say that I am now, but I liked the daring and his courage. He’s a tremendously courageous artist, I think.”

The pair would go on to make five multi-million-selling albums together during Williams’s so-called ‘imperial phase’ before in 2003 falling out during the making of Escapology. Chambers concedes that he break-up was “painful” but they reconciled a decade later and went on to make three more albums.

He feels their friendship deepened as they got older and had families of their own. “We’re on a bit of a hiatus at the moment, but hopefully it’s not the end of the story,” he says. “I’m very proud of the Heavy Entertainment Show album and also Swings Both Ways, I think they’re really strong albums. Go Gentle, for example, is one of my favourite songs I’ve written with Robbie.”

While he and Williams were parted, Chambers worked with numerous artists including Kylie Minogue. He cites co-writing “a very camp song” called Love Boat and the “gay anthem” Your Disco Needs You as particular highlights. “We share a similar sense of humour and we both love musicals,” he says of their partnership. “Your Disco Needs You is a gay anthem and I’m very proud that I’m a part of gay culture through that song because I love that and musicals and I embrace that side of myself. We got on really well and she’s got a great work ethic and it’s not surprising that she’s still at the top after all of these years. That’s not an accident, she’s worked incredibly hard to stay up there, and I really respect hard workers.”

Another project that remains close to Chambers’ heart is The Justice Collective’s cover of He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother which reached number one in 2012 and raised money for various charities associated with the Hillsborough disaster. “I’d gone up to the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts to collect an honorary doctorate from Paul McCartney and while I was up there I met members of The Farm,” Chambers recalls. “We got on really well and they were the guys that put that record together along with Steve Rotheram, who was a Liverpool MP at that point, he’s now the Metro Mayor of Liverpool.

“They asked me and I said yes and then all these other people including McCartney and Holly Johnson, an amazing array of people came together to sing on it and I was really proud of that record and it raised, I think, £300,000 which helped pay for the families to go to Hillsborough and stay locally to represent Liverpool when it went into court proceedings otherwise they wouldn’t have been able to afford to do that, so I’m really glad. I was a teenager in Liverpool and I absolutely love the place.”

Thirty years on from The Lemon Trees, split, Chambers has also revisited the lone album they made, Open Book – this time with Catlin-Birch on vocals. It feels the new versions “do the songs justice”, he says. “I think they sound excellent now.”