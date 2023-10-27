The event is set to take place on Bank Holiday Sunday May 5, 2024 offering a stacked day of partying just minutes from Leeds train station.

Louie Vega and David Morales will DJ at FAC51 Hacienda Open Air.

FAC51 The Hacienda returns to the exciting Leeds city centre open-air venue, Canvas Yard, for the second year running, on Sunday May 5 – the first Bank Holiday of 2024.

Heading up the DJ line-up is Louie Vega. A leader in global dance music, Louie Vega has painted an award-winning career from a palette mixed with everything from house, salsa and afro-beat, to jazz, hip hop, gospel and soul.

What distinguishes the Grammy winner and seven-time nominee as one of the best living house music deejays is his ability to evolve alongside the times and is still the leader of the current musical landscape through his unique taste and put his own timeless spin on all the music he creates.

FAC51 Hacienda Open Air sold out at Canvas Yard in Leeds this year. Picture: Hannah Barnes

Alongside Louie, long-standing friend and Grammy award-winning record producer is David Morales. A native New Yorker, Morales was one of the first superstar DJs to actively tour the world having played every noteworthy club in the world including the original Hacienda Club on Whitworth Street, Manchester. Having them both play together in Leeds is very special for the city and a first.

Todd Terry returns from last year’s successful event having a long standing relationship with The Hacienda, alongside Dave Lee JN (‘Joey Negro’) making his Hacienda debut of recent times who will play an exclusive house and garage set especially for this event whilst residents, Graeme Park, DJ Paulette, K-Klass, Jon Dasilva, Tom Wainwright along with Soak DJs Ralph Lawson and Marshall complete the line-up.

Brought to you by FAC51 The Hacienda, Soak and New Citizens, all who have a wealth of experience producing events including Soak’s partnership with the original Hacienda and hosting Leeds based parties at The Corn Exchange and in Leeds over the years. New Citizens launched Canvas Yard in 2023 as a partnership with real estate company Moda Living and are the faces behind Canal Mills, The Garden Party Weekender, Chow Down and more. Canvas Yard became the largest open-air event space Leeds City Centre, offering a brand new space for culture, health and wellbeing, sport, music and art.

Following last year’s sell out show, demand for tickets is expected to be high, signups are now available for exclusive pre-sale tickets, launching November 1, by heading to the link below.