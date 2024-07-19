Halifax Teen Band Championed By The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Set To Release Debut Single.

The Incident are exciting new upcoming teen band who hail from Halifax and are about to embark on a very exciting new few months on their musical journey hoping for music stardom.

The brother and sister duo, The Incident are an exciting new young band from Halifax fronted by teenage brother and sister Tom Alan Davies lead singer /pianist & songwriter, Emma Maggie Davies lead vocalist, guitar. Recently discovered by Justin Hawkins (The Darkness) Tom was interviewed by Hawkins on his 2024 Justin Hawkins Rides Again Live Tour Hawkins said

“You don’t hear voices like that very often do you – staggering, theres not much you can say when someone’s that talented “ Hawkins went onto rave about the siblings performance, and is now following the young band on their Instagram @officialtheincident with keen interest.

Tom, 19 taught himself to play piano during lockdown and began writing songs. His sister, Emma 14, is no stranger to performing, she is an actor, known for playing Jess Beaker, the daughter to iconic Tracy Beaker, a beloved children’s TV show, Emma can be seen on her recent show The Beaker Girls shown regularly on BBC, CBBC, & BBC iplayer.

The Indident At Abbey Road Studio

The Incident have a debut single out July 19th, entitled ‘All The Kiddies Doin Drugs’ “it is a heavy piano pop rock record with an underlying social commentary that will get people thinking and your hips shaking” the track was recorded at The Chairworks studio, Castleford, and mastered at Abbey Road Studios, London.

Available to download from 19/7/24 on all streaming platforms.

You can see The Incident perform their debut single live, along with a screening of their new music video and a set of original music at The Grayston Unity in Halifax for the single launch, on July 19th. The young band are known for their exhilarating live performances, so Tickets for this show are selling fast, get yours via The Grayston Unity’s website or follow the link for tonight's gigs. here: