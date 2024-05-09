For more than 50 years the Hallam Sinfonia has been bringing music to the Sheffield public, and for its anniversary year its musicians are planning a range of innovative concerts to widen its reach.

The amateur orchestra was originally set up as a small chamber orchestra in 1973 after a lunchtime discussion between three founding members, but over the years it has changed beyond recognition in size and stature.

For its anniversary year, players are performing Hallam Sinfonia at the Movies on Saturday May 11 at Victoria Hall in Sheffield city centre.

“Beethoven symphonies are fantastic, but we want to show people there is more to orchestral music than Beethoven”, said Joy Paul, orchestra secretary and cellist.

“This concert focused on film music has a really wonderful programme.

“The music in it is already part of people’s consciousnesses, they will recognise and enjoy the pieces without necessarily knowing their roots.

“Pieces such as Ride of the Valkyries by Wagner have been used in dozens of movies, from Apocalypse Now to the Minions.

“And who doesn’t love James Bond or Star Wars?”

Over the years the orchestra has expanded its repertoire, worked with many distinguished musicians and even produced smaller-scale work during the pandemic years.

Earlier this year, they performed for families in an interactive show retelling the children’s book Stan and Mabel, and in June they will stage Fairy Tales: A Passenger Seats concert, where the audience can sit up front and centre with members of the orchestra as they perform works connected with fairy tales.

Joy, who has been part of the orchestra for 20 years, added: “These concerts are a really exciting experience. Through all these different kinds of events we want to reach people who might not think of going to an orchestral concert, but when they do they love it.

“Hearing a live orchestra is such a powerful experience. It’s not the same as when you hear the music on a recording because you are missing all of the action and the energy from the musicians.”

The orchestra officially marked its half-century last October and is celebrating with events and collaborations throughout 2024.

Five founding members were able to attend the birthday concert including the orchestra’s first chair Michael Merryweather, who now lives in Devon. He was coincidentally reunited with his former music student Hannah Thompson-Smith, who is now the orchestra’s leader.

Chairman Jeremy Dawson said: “Reaching 50 years is a remarkable achievement for our orchestra.

“We have a lot of committed members, and very high quality players. We all love Sheffield and would like to reach an even wider audience in the city - from students to families - as we

head into the next 50 years.”