Halloween: Five affordable family days out in Yorkshire for October half term

With Halloween falling within half term this year, there are plenty of fun family days out in Yorkshire for the whole family to enjoy between 28 October to 1 November.

Whether you like traditional autumn activities like funfairs and woodland walks or you prefer to get stuck in the spirit of Halloween, there are lots of affordable things to do on your doorstep this season.

Harrogate indoor funfair

Harrogate indoor funfair at the Great Yorkshire Showground offers more than 19 rides and inflatables for all ages. The funfair will take place between 26 October and 3 November and tickets are £12.99 when bought online or £15 on the door. There is also a cafe, baby changing facilities and free on-site car parking.

The Wizard Walk of York

This is the city’s only walking tour specifically aimed at families with children and was rated TripAdvisor’s third best family experience in the world. The tour starts at the bottom of the iconic Shambles and takes visitors on a magical tour of York without the scares of a ghost walk and is aimed at children aged between five and 10. Tickets start at £9 and pre-booking is recommended.

Autumn Daze festival at Peasholm Park

For October fun in Scarborough, Autumn Daze festival at Peasholm Park features a range of free, autumn-themed activities set against the colourful seasonal backdrop of the park's impressive woodland.

From bush craft demonstrations to storytelling, marshmallow toasting to primitive fire-starting and craft activities to a scavenger hunt, there will be fun, adventure and a feel-good factor for all the family. The event is free to attend and takes place on 30 October.

Let's Get Glowing at The Deep

Hull’s the Deep is launching a new event called Let's Get Glowing which invites visitors to discover the deep-sea world of bioluminescence. The event promises magical demonstrations and experiments as well as sea-themed face painting. The Let's Get Glowing event is included in the standard admission ticket and takes place from 19 October to 3 November.

Mother Shipton’s Cave

Finally, what says Halloween more than the birthplace of a real witch?

Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough is England's oldest tourist attraction and is the birthplace of England's most famous prophetess.

The cave where she was born tells the story of her life and legacy alongside the unique geological phenomenon of the petrifying well that turns items into stone.