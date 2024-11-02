“Happy Halloween!”: Gig review – Sacramento singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe at Leeds Irish Centre

With soft hypnotism on a Halloween season, the Sacramento singer-songwriter spins her spell over a willing crowd with a shuffle towards woozy electronica

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twinkling snatches of piano echo across the function room of the Leeds Irish Centre. Plumes of dry ice cloak the stage as overhead lights, slowly dimmed from noirish-amber hues towards deep violet, cast shadows across the audience. A man - apparently unconnected from the headline act himself, but simply into the spirit of things with a handmade hessian cloak and a bundle of hay in his hands - orders a pint of Worthington’s from the bar, and then the crowd falls silent in reverence as the noise builds to an electronic drone, two steps below a roar.

Let it not be said that Chelsea Wolfe does not know how to make an entrance. The Sacramento singer-songwriter has carved out an ubiquitous presence in hipster-metal circles for her astutely concocted wall-of-sound dynamics and fascinating catalogue, bleeding gothic folksiness with a doomer heaviness and post-rock arsenal of power. Dressed head-to-toe in black - though hard to tell by the sheer volume of fog that masks her and the accompanying band - she has a busy crowd hooked on her every move before she has even spoken a word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star is here behind this year’s seventh solo album She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, which shuffles her sound further into woozy electronica, and save for a brief reference that sees her call for a moment of silence to “honour our ancestors”, she strays little from the path in deference to the Halloween season. It helps that the new record, performed in full through two distinct parts of her show, is among the best she has put out to pasture yet, filled with some of the best melodies of her career.

They’re there in the soft hypnotism of opener Whispers in the Echo Chamber, in the low keen that powers Everything Turns Blue, in the looser breakbeats that flash beneath Tunnel Lights, where Wolfe borrows a phrase from the Cranberries classic Zombie as part of a thrilling climax. It does mean that older material takes shorter shrift; when she drops 16 Psyche and a cinematic, sprawling version of After the Fall in quick succession, there is a noticeable uptick in response from the crowd.