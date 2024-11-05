Old items which were destined to be dumped are being brought back to life thanks to a Filey artist’s bespoke designs.

Helen Randle has been making unusual works of art all of her life but began painting on recycled materials five years ago.

Helen, who works for Bosomworth Glass in Filey, said: “I work for a home improvement company during the week and one day I noticed beautiful old timber windows being thrown away.

“I thought they can’t go to waste because the glass is still perfect. Acrylic paints work really well on anything so I started painting on windows. Then more items started coming in like exhaust boxes and furniture. I started painting on them and haven’t used a canvas since!

Artist Helen Randle, of Filey, with a painted guitar and her cat. Pic Richard Ponter

“Painting is very therapeutic for me. I’ve been through hard times and my artwork is one thing which allows me to switch off. I love having the ability to create something which makes other people smile.”

Helen joined a recycling shop called Ryedale Remakes in Malton to help give a new lease of life to old furniture.

She said: “Often I see people come in with pieces of furniture which were handed down through generations. The issue may be that the piece isn’t their style or it doesn’t fit with their décor. It’s lovely that I can help people hold onto these items in a way which brings them joy. Then they can pass the item on to their children.”

Her designs range from alcohol bottles and paintings of her favourite cars like Cadillacs and Mustangs to decorated guitars and, of course, beautifully decorated windows.

One of her most recent designs is a pair of Alice in Wonderland-inspired chairs.

She said: “They were horrible dark wood chairs but they were comfortable and sturdy and it was a shame to throw them away.

“I’d be willing to take a commission for a table to go with them if anyone was interested – I’d love to do it, but I’m trying not to get my hopes up!”

Among the people to own a piece of Helen’s work is Johnny Depp.

She said: “I didn’t get to meet him but I passed a painting on to one of the security guards last year. The painting had one of his cars on it, a bottle of JD, the Pirates of the Caribbean logo and his kids’ names.”

Speaking of reducing landfill, Helen said: “It’s all to do with the circular economy. We started with a drive to get people to donate old furniture to upcycle. It’s nice to know that people are looking at recycling things now instead of a throwaway society.

“I think people are starting to realise that older furniture can be reused, and newer furniture isn’t made to last. You can take an old item and change it up and bring something with a ‘wow’ factor into people’s homes.

“I work with the client to create something which fits their needs and interests. It’s very personal to the individual and I’ve been doing more folk-style art recently.

“My advice to anybody considering upcycling a piece of furniture is to go for it. There are loads of items on Facebook marketplace which people are giving away for free which can make great projects. You basically have a blank canvas which you can do what you like with!”