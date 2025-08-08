Home grown Yorkshire indie band 'The Caymans' to make their debut appearance at the New Royal Oak, Halifax this afternoon.

Halifax indie band The Caymans who were discovered by the Libertines/ Babyshambles front man Pete Doherty are set to make their debut at the 'New Royal Oak' in Halifax this afternoon and is set to be a corker of a gig; the down-to-earth lads are going from strength to strength on the music scene this, afternoon's gig is a must see for music fans.

A random chance encounter with Libertines legend Pete Doherty at Leeds Conservatoire last year gave 'The Caymans' from Halifax a surreal once in a lifetime chance to play before their indie idols, this was hours before the group were due to play at The Wardrobe in Leeds back in January 2024,

The four piece band - were speechless upon meeting Pete Doherty, one of their music idols, who then asked if they could show him some material, cheekily adding do you sound like that live? Impressed by the foursome's talent Doherty offered them the show opener in Leeds hours before being due on stage that night. They played in front of their biggest crowd yet, a sold-out 400 capacity room and supported their indie rock heroes who helped inspire them to form in 2023.

The Piece Hall academy band The Caymans music idols 'The Libertines' are due to headline a sold-out show as part of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall just a stone throw away from the New Royal Oak tonight Friday 8th August, talk about a full circle moment.

With Mentor Aaron Casserly Stewart

The Caymans are a foursome of cheeky Yorkshire lads now consisting of Jacob, Toby, Euan and Luca, On many occasions I have had the pleasure of chatting with them, chatting with Drummer Toby, he told me the about the band's musical influences, 'We have quite a few when writing our material, we take inspiration from Inhaler, The Arctic Monkeys, The Libertines of course and some of our drum sequences are heavily influenced by Simply Red. When writing our material, we tend to write in the moment and go with the flow' and it always leads to greatness'.

The band have plenty of guidance from mentor/manager the highly commended Aaron Casserly Stewart who is no stranger on the music scene being part of music legends 'The Sound Of Blackness' among other roles in the music world and is also events programme manager at The Piece Hall, The lads can't thank Aaron enough for taking them under his wing and gifting them his musical knowledge and the help he is giving them, The Caymans just keep going from strength to strength.

Don't miss out on this special headline performance this afternoon from the band. Make sure to get down early as spaces are limited and available on a first come first serve basis at the New Royal Oak in Halifax from 3pm a perfect pre show gig before indie legends, The Libertines play at The Piece Hall.