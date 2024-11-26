Hotly-tipped band Wunderhorse to headline Deer Shed Festival

Wunderhorse are the first headliners announced for Deer Shed. Picture: Polocho

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival has announced their first bookings for their 2025 edition. The first acts scheduled to appear include headliner Wunderhorse, special guests Idlewild, plus Big Special, Ibibio Sound Machine, Joan As Police Woman, The Unthanks and more.

Joining the literary line-up at Topcliffe, near Thirsk, is Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian, and the comedy bill will see John Shuttleworth and Scummy Mummies.

Freshly nominated for The Album Award by Rolling Stone Magazine, Wunderhorse have seen their popularity snowball in 2024. Their 2022 debut album Cub saw them graduate from raucous basements to show-stealing support tours with the likes of Fontaines DC, Pixies, and Sam Fender, and a packed-out Glastonbury Woodsies tent – all in the space of a year.

Their new single Midas captures the raw power and energy that has set them apart as one of the most formidable live acts of recent years. With such a high degree of musicianship, they are a group that takes the guitar, bass, drums format and pushes it as far as it will go and yet effortlessly sits within its confines. Guitar riffs, a tight rhythm section, lyrics that convey a sense of a life lived, and loads of charisma. A Deer Shed spokesperson said: “The team are beyond delighted to welcome a band who have surely had one of the most meteoric rises of recent years – this will be their first headline slot of a greenfield festival too.”

Joining Wunderhorse are special guests Idlewild. Scottish alt-rock veterans are gearing up to captivate fans at next year’s Deer Shed, playing in advance of expected new material later in 2025. Known for their seamless blend of poetic lyricism and raw guitar-driven anthems, Idlewild has carved out a unique space in the indie-rock landscape since their 1998 debut Hope Is Important. Their live shows strike a perfect balance between introspective ballads and electrifying riffs, making them a must-see act.

Deer Shed are excited to welcome Big Special to Baldersby Park next summer; a duo who are louder than bombs and have recently teamed up with John Grant for a headline show at the O2 Kentish Town.

Making a welcome return to Deer Shed is Ibibio Sound Machine, with a penultimate slot on the mainstage. No strangers to Deer Shed (remember the flash mob in 2017?), their sound has evolved since they last graced the festival, with their recently released EP Black Notes (remixed by Joe Goddard, Hot Chip) taking an unmistakable housey sidestep. A vibrant ensemble, fusing West African rhythms with electronic beats, creating an irresistible blend of Afro-funk, disco, and modern dance music.

Highly acclaimed American songwriter Joan As Police Woman returns to Deer Shed to perform key songs from her career alongside new music from her 2024 album. In 2018 she headlined Deer Shed’s Lodge Stage, a show that changed the musical outlook of many of the audience unfamiliar with her work. She is a unique force.

Making their third appearance at Deer Shed is The Unthanks; led by sisters Rachel and Becky Unthank. About to embark on a big tour with their new album, in 2025 they are celebrating 20 years as a band, they are admired for their distinctive approach to English folk music and their repertoire often draws from Northumbrian and English folk traditions, with arrangements that feel both timeless and refreshingly modern.

Debuting at Deer Shed next summer is Scotland’s Hamish Hawk (mentored by Deer Shed favourite, King Creosote), Manchester’s spoken-word artist and rising-star Antony Szmierek, South African musician Moonchild Sanelly (bringing her signature blend of gqom, hip-hop, and Afro-punk energy to the stage) and Liverpool’s intoxicating indie rock duo King Hannah.

Also announced today are BODEGA, Divorce, Roddy Woomble, Honesty, The None, Olive Grinter, Tommy WÁ and Ugly.

Announced for the literary line-up is ‘In conversation with’ Stuart Murdoch; the lead singer and songwriter of indie pop band Belle and Sebastian will be discussing his first novel Nobody’s Empire.

Returning to the Big Top Comedy tent is Radio 4 favourite and comedy legend, John Shuttleworth, the fictional singer-songwriter and radio presenter from Sheffield (created and performed by English comedy actor and musician Graham Fellows). Joining him are Scummy Mummies, from the award-winning comedy duo Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn. Also announced is Yorkshire comedian and ‘Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards’ Frankie Monroe, plus Barbara Nice and Eleanor Morten.