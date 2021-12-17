How Yorkshire arts achieved against the odds in 2021 - Yvette Huddleston

Looking back over the past year in terms of what has been achieved in the arts, nationwide but in Yorkshire in particular, it has, against all the odds, been a pretty impressive one.

And that is all down to the passion, commitment and adaptability in rapidly changing circumstances of those working in the creative sector.

After being closed, briefly reopened and then closed again, from the start of the first UK lockdown in March 2020, in the early summer of this year theatres, cinemas, art galleries and concert halls were finally allowed to reopen, initially with social distancing measures in place.

Alison Colston, stops to admire the photography exhibition on Victoria Gardens in front of Leeds Art Gallery and the Henry Moore Insitute on The Headrow in Leeds city centre, in September 2021. Picture: James Hardisty.

This was quite a while after bars, pubs, restaurants, gyms, hairdressers and beauty salons had reopened – and even after several football matches had taken place. Did any of this make sense? Not really. Was it a demonstration of how little value this government seems to place on the arts? Absolutely.

However, moving on... as I said, the achievements have been exemplary. Even while closed, arts organisations continued to engage with their audiences online, but since the reopening we have seen a number of fantastic theatre productions – some of them gracing our stages, others taking place in outdoor spaces.

Many literature festivals, which had quickly pivoted to online and were perhaps particularly well-suited to the digital sphere, were able this autumn to feature in-person events. The past 18 months has been a steep learning curve for everyone involved in the sector and it has proved just how creative and responsive the arts can be.

My hat goes off to all those who made these events possible. Like them I will continue to keep my faith in the arts. I truly believe that in this confusing world, they are a force for good and should be cherished as such.

This is the last edition of Culture for 2021, but we will be back on January 7, ready for another year of celebrating, championing and advocating for the many, varied and wonderful arts organisations and artists of all kinds that we are lucky to have in our region.