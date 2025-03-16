Hull Colliderfest: City’s first science and art festival lights up with shows, exhibits and a giant sea creature puppet

Colliderfest, Hull’s first festival dedicated to celebrating science and art took over the city between March 13 and 16.

Evolving from the Hull Science Festival, this annual Spring event partners with Hull Museums and Hull City Council debuted this week.

The first two days focused on schools with science shows, workshops, and exhibitions by leading scientists and industry experts.

The weekend invited families and young people to enjoy interactive exhibits, creative challenges, and live performances, while evening events feature content for older audiences.

Among the highlights there was a large-scale light and sound installation in the city centre, a street-theatre show featuring a 13ft-tall sea creature puppet, and an appearance by Maddie Moate, who is known for her children's TV science shows.

