Hull set to launch bid to join prestigious UNESCO Cities of Music Network list
On January 31, Hull will submit its application to join UNESCO’s Cities of Music Network. The network, which includes countless iconic musical cities such as Kansas City, Liverpool, and Havana, could eventually be joined by Hull.
UNESCO state that their City of Music title is given to cities that have “identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.”
The first application date, at the end of January, is to UK UNESCO. If Hull’s application is successful at the national level it will progress to an international submission in March.
The bid is a part of the new plan for culture which has recently been approved by Hull City Council. It seeks to drive Hull’s reputation as one of the world’s most progressive cities in community-led culture and heritage.
Councillor Rob Pritchard, the council’s portfolio holder for culture and leisure has said: “I’m pleased the culture and heritage strategy has been approved by the council’s cabinet. The plan is far-reaching and offers the city a real direction in which to move our cultural scene forward, taking the community with us.”
