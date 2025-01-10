Hull set to launch bid to join prestigious UNESCO Cities of Music Network list

By Andrew Spence
Published 10th Jan 2025, 05:00 GMT
Hull is set to launch a bid to join a prestigious UNESCO list.

On January 31, Hull will submit its application to join UNESCO’s Cities of Music Network. The network, which includes countless iconic musical cities such as Kansas City, Liverpool, and Havana, could eventually be joined by Hull.

UNESCO state that their City of Music title is given to cities that have “identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first application date, at the end of January, is to UK UNESCO. If Hull’s application is successful at the national level it will progress to an international submission in March.

Hull city centre with the City Hall, left, and the Maritime Museum, right, in Queen Victoria Square. PICTURE: TERRY CARROTTHull city centre with the City Hall, left, and the Maritime Museum, right, in Queen Victoria Square. PICTURE: TERRY CARROTT
Hull city centre with the City Hall, left, and the Maritime Museum, right, in Queen Victoria Square. PICTURE: TERRY CARROTT

The bid is a part of the new plan for culture which has recently been approved by Hull City Council. It seeks to drive Hull’s reputation as one of the world’s most progressive cities in community-led culture and heritage.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, the council’s portfolio holder for culture and leisure has said: “I’m pleased the culture and heritage strategy has been approved by the council’s cabinet. The plan is far-reaching and offers the city a real direction in which to move our cultural scene forward, taking the community with us.”

Related topics:UNESCOHullLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice