Hull is set to launch a bid to join a prestigious UNESCO list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On January 31, Hull will submit its application to join UNESCO’s Cities of Music Network. The network, which includes countless iconic musical cities such as Kansas City, Liverpool, and Havana, could eventually be joined by Hull.

UNESCO state that their City of Music title is given to cities that have “identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first application date, at the end of January, is to UK UNESCO. If Hull’s application is successful at the national level it will progress to an international submission in March.

Hull city centre with the City Hall, left, and the Maritime Museum, right, in Queen Victoria Square. PICTURE: TERRY CARROTT

The bid is a part of the new plan for culture which has recently been approved by Hull City Council. It seeks to drive Hull’s reputation as one of the world’s most progressive cities in community-led culture and heritage.