Hull Trains surprises customers by transforming carriage into pop-up comedy club

Popular open access operator Hull Trains has showcased its dedication to supporting arts and culture in East Yorkshire by turning a train carriage into a special pop-up comedy club.

The exciting Hull Trains ‘Comedy Carriage’, which received a brilliant response from customers on the 11:48 service from London King’s Cross to Hull, was created to celebrate a new partnership with Hull Comedy Festival. ​ Customers were treated to exclusive, interactive sets from a range of local comedians…They included Hull Comedian of The Year 2023 Hannah Margaret, improv comedy show ‘The Discount Comedy Checkout’, Yorkshire favourite Hollie Noble, Festival Director Jed Salisbury and Festival Creative Director Gary Jennison. ​ Hull Trains invited ten special guests from Hey! Volunteering – a community of dedicated people from across East Yorkshire. The community-focussed business gave them front row seats for the unique comedy gig, a tasty lunch and special Hull Trains branded popcorn. ​ The inventive idea marked the start of the exciting partnership between Hull Trains and Hull Comedy Festival, with the event kicking off in November for an eighteenth time. It will showcase the best local acts as well as talent from around the UK including touring shows, big TV names, family-friendly shows and award-winning performers. ​ Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We were thrilled to be able to transform a carriage on one of our hi-tech trains into a comedy club for a journey. The feedback from both our customers and specially invited guests was excellent. We gave customers our very own mini Edinburgh Fringe! ​ “We’re proud to support events like Hull Comedy Festival, which are part of the fabric of the local community. We’ve also recently partnered with Hull Pride, Humber Street Sesh and events in other communities that we serve – such as the fantastic Doncaster Pride.” ​ Gary Jennison, Creative Director of Hull Comedy Festival, said: “We were delighted to be onboard and create the ‘Comedy Carriage’ to launch this exciting partnership with Hull Trains for the first UK Comedy Festival to do a show on a train (we think!) ​ “Being able to bring laughter to customers and invited guests was such a joy as we showcased the region's multi award winning comedy talent at 125 MPH! ​ “This partnership presents the festival with a fantastic opportunity to welcome comedy fans across the Hull Trains route to the city and bring new audiences to Yorkshire's biggest comedy festival.” ​ Find out more about the festival here and check out a video from the day here. ​