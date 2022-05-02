With the theme 'Our Planet', originally planned for the 2020 event, the day featured entertainment and live music, including the adrenaline-fuelled main act, 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team.

There was a birds of prey display, a fun dog show and a host of free family entertainment from a children’s craft tent to the ever-popular Punch and Judy show.

The parade set off along The Grove at 11am, down to the showfield and then East Holmes Field by the river.

Here are 15 fabulous pictures from the day, taken by our photographer Bruce Rollinson.

1. Ilkley Carnival is a not-for-profit event which invites people to the streets of Ilkley every May bank holiday for a fun family fiesta

2. The volunteer-run May Day extravaganza has raised more than £60,000 for local community groups since 2012

3. It supports organisations including schools, sports clubs, scouts and guides.

4. As well as local charities including Ilkley and District Good Neighbours, Ilkley Stroke Group and AWARE (Airedale and Wharfedale Autism Resource).