'I'm a Dave Grohl lookalike - people think I'm the Foo Fighters singer until they hear my Yorkshire accent'
Joseph Petcher, 50, says ever since he grew out his beard a few years ago, people have been remarking on his resemblance to the Foo Fighters singer.
Mr Petcher, a support worker, says he is frequently stopped in public - and gets lots of comments on the TikTok account he shares with his daughter.
The father-of-two admits he has now started to lean into it, wearing flannel shirts and Foo Fighters merch. He even plans on creating a social media series about the resemblance - where he will pretend to be Dave Grohl doing "everyday things".
Mr Petcher said: "Ever since I grew out my beard, people started telling me I look like Dave Grohl. I get stopped in public, as people think I'm him, and I get loads of comments on the TikTok I have with my daughter Daisy.
"I decided to embrace it and started wearing flannel shirts and the odd Foo Fighter t-shirt.
"Recently actually, we went to a Foo Fighters tribute band gig, and people kept looking at me. I think some of them thought I was actually Dave Grohl."
Mr Petcher thinks there are some clear differences between him and the musician - namely, his height and accent.
He said: "What lets me down is my height. Dave Grohl is a lot taller than me. And if people think I'm him, then I speak, it's a giveaway. You don't expect a Yorkshire accent from him."
But that hasn't stopped producers from Romesh Ranganathan's Parents' Evening getting in touch with Mr Petcher to use one of his photos.
The dad said: "They got in touch and asked if they could use my photo on the show. I think it's going to be a, 'Who is this a lookalike for?' segment.
"I'm sure I might be ripped a bit, but I've got a thick skin. Dave Grohl from Wish, or discount Dave Grohl and all that."
Mr Petcher is also planning on using his resemblance to his advantage on his TikTok account @uke.dad, where he posts music and comedy videos with his daughter Daisy, eight. They currently have 52,000 followers.
He said: "I'd like to do a series of 'Dave Grohl doing everyday things', and just do things like take the bins out, buy milk. Maybe I'll stage a few photos too."
Mr Petcher says he has come full circle with the comparisons, as when he was younger, he was actually in a Nirvana tribute band - which is where Grohl started.
But, Mr Petcher added: "It's funny though, as Dave was the drummer in Nirvana - but I was actually the bass player. At the time, people said I looked like him - but now, it's Dave Grohl."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.