A Yorkshire man says he constantly gets stopped in the street as people mistake him for rock legend Dave Grohl - but his Yorkshire accent quickly reveals the truth.

Joseph Petcher, 50, says ever since he grew out his beard a few years ago, people have been remarking on his resemblance to the Foo Fighters singer.

Mr Petcher, a support worker, says he is frequently stopped in public - and gets lots of comments on the TikTok account he shares with his daughter.

The father-of-two admits he has now started to lean into it, wearing flannel shirts and Foo Fighters merch. He even plans on creating a social media series about the resemblance - where he will pretend to be Dave Grohl doing "everyday things".

Joseph Petcher, who says he constantly gets mistaken for Foo Fighters Dave Grohl.

Mr Petcher said: "Ever since I grew out my beard, people started telling me I look like Dave Grohl. I get stopped in public, as people think I'm him, and I get loads of comments on the TikTok I have with my daughter Daisy.

"I decided to embrace it and started wearing flannel shirts and the odd Foo Fighter t-shirt.

"Recently actually, we went to a Foo Fighters tribute band gig, and people kept looking at me. I think some of them thought I was actually Dave Grohl."

Mr Petcher thinks there are some clear differences between him and the musician - namely, his height and accent.

He said: "What lets me down is my height. Dave Grohl is a lot taller than me. And if people think I'm him, then I speak, it's a giveaway. You don't expect a Yorkshire accent from him."

But that hasn't stopped producers from Romesh Ranganathan's Parents' Evening getting in touch with Mr Petcher to use one of his photos.

The dad said: "They got in touch and asked if they could use my photo on the show. I think it's going to be a, 'Who is this a lookalike for?' segment.

"I'm sure I might be ripped a bit, but I've got a thick skin. Dave Grohl from Wish, or discount Dave Grohl and all that."

Mr Petcher is also planning on using his resemblance to his advantage on his TikTok account @uke.dad, where he posts music and comedy videos with his daughter Daisy, eight. They currently have 52,000 followers.

He said: "I'd like to do a series of 'Dave Grohl doing everyday things', and just do things like take the bins out, buy milk. Maybe I'll stage a few photos too."

Mr Petcher says he has come full circle with the comparisons, as when he was younger, he was actually in a Nirvana tribute band - which is where Grohl started.