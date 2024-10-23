James Adrian Brown.

A recent six-track EP, Terra Incognita, on the specialist label Castles in Space was well received and now he’s playing gigs around the country, including one this week with Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan at the Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds.

Where once when PABH were signed to a major label he’d have been eyeing the national charts, here the rewards are different. “How I correlate things going well now is just people sending really nice messages,” he says. “I wasn’t hoping for it, but people were relating to the music.

“I guess I explained a little bit about it when the music was released but I got this flurry of really kind and thoughtful messages. People were saying ‘I’ve made a bit of a connection with this EP, I understand where you’re coming from with it’ and it’s nice to be part of something that’'s emotionally connected to me.

“So that’s kind of weird because in the past it’s just been blazing rock music. It’s really nice to make a connection with people with music on a different level.”

Brown has even started seeing PAHB fans at his own shows. “It’s great, actually, because I’ve had people get in touch saying they never would have even thought to listen to any kind of electronic music in the past and couple of people have said thank you for introducing them to it, which is bizarre – I can’t be any kind of instruction to listen to electronic music!” he chuckles.

Not that Brown has completely swapped his guitar for synthesisers. “I play guitar almost every day,” he says. “There was not a mental block, but it felt like it was just a book that I was re-reading over and over again. You get to know the book word for word but it felt like there were some limitations – especially doing music on your own, there’s only so much you can do with a guitar. When you have a sequencer and synth and drum machine, a laptop and a tape machine the world’s your oyster, really.”

An invitation to score some electronic music for a horror film encouraged him to go on “this journey” discovering more artists in the electronic field. John Carpenter and Dario Argento were influences, as, he says, was Geoff Barrow of Portishead and Beak>. “He’s someone who definitely opened my eyes a little bit,” Brown says. “Portishead aren’t an electronic band but his influences and his style and his take on songwriting and his scores, there’s a lot of electronic work in them. So rather than picking up Electronic Sound magazine and going through Spotify playlists, I slowly went on this journey through film scores and listening to who inspired which composer. It was a strange entry point for me as opposed to going to watch Kraftwerk.”

Brown is developing his live show, which, he says, currently includes “old VHS tape decks and there will be a TV screen and a remote control and people will be able to rewind and fast forward the TV set, audio will come through my desk and that will be affected”.

He adds: “There will be a certain point in the set where I will hand out a remote control and people can do what they want with the video. The point is I’m really into the idea of analogue equipment with video or photographs with synths. That purely stems from with electronic music you can make it perfect​​​​​​​, where you’re just using Midi and the notes are perfect​​​​​​​, it’s computer software and it’s faultless; the only way it can make a mistake is if you input one into the computer and go, play this wrong.

“One of the things I loved about recording in the studio ​​​​​​​with Horses was you’d do your guitar and then stop a take and go, Hang on, I kind of did that wrong, and then you’d listen back to it and evryone would be going, ‘Let’s keep it’. I love the idea of that.

“If I’m playing synths in my studio into a tape machine and an aural delay unit and I do something wrong then it’s captured and you assess it afterwards and go, I’ll have to do that again or actually, that’s cool. Most of the mistakes I’ve made have made better music.

“The idea of things being analogue, to me, makes it less stable. If you have a load of Midi chords in a computer it’s done, there’s no more to it. I don’t like that. I like the idea of misadventure and mistakes being made and things being born out of performing.”