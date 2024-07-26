James Bay, second from right, has collaborated with The Lumineers, left, and Noah Kahan, right.

BRIT Award-winning and three-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and guitarist James Bay has unveiled a new single entitled Up All Night with The Lumineers and Noah Kahan and announced a gig in Leeds.

It notably stands out as his first official studio collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar NoahKahan and GRAMMY® Award-nominated group The Lumineers. It also heralds the arrival of his much anticipated fourth full-length album, Changes All The Time, out September 20.

“Up All Night is all about navigating the great weight of all the stuff that plays on our minds and keeps us awake at night,” says Bay. “I have some great history with Noah and The Lumineers. We manifested this collaboration for a while, and I feel proud we could make it happen.”

About the collaboration, Noah Kahan commented: “It was an absolute honour to be asked to join this amazing song. James and The Lumineers are some of my biggest inspirations and getting a chance to jam out with them on this one is a total joy.”

Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers added: “James is a powerful singer and musician – we saw his talent each night on tour together last year. Honoured he asked us to guest on his song.”

Abounding with all the gusto of a last-call singalong, Up All Night surges to life as an upbeat, foot-stomping anthem tailormade for the best of times. A percussive groove sets the tempo as Bay ignites a chant on the chorus, “Let’s talk about dreams, let’s talk about life, let’s talk about all the things that keep us up all night.”

Changes All The Time spotlights Bay’s elevated songcraft and dynamic vocals as well as his fret-burning guitar playing, highlighting his evolution from every angle. This time around, he crafted these eleven tracks under the watch of producer Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Koe Wetzel, Maren Morris) alongside co-writers such as Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Holly Humberstone, Dan Wilson of Semisonic, Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen, and Kevin Garrett.

“Making this album felt like my first taste of true musical freedom. With the help of my co-producer, Gabe Simon, I found the courage to make what I wanted to make in ways I never have before. That’s a very hard place to get to, I’m really excited to release this music,” says Bay.

Bay’s breakthrough smash Let It Go first landed a decade ago in 2014, reaching Top 10 in the UK charts, it has tallied over 3 billion streams, claiming a spot among Spotify’s prestigious ‘Billions Club’. Not to mention, it achieved 6x-platinum status. Moreover, his total career streams are just shy of 9 billion.

Last year, Bay opened up for Bruce Springsteen at London’s own BST Hyde Park and joined his friends The Lumineers on tour, as well as played a sold-out show at the Royal Albert Hall, following a sold-out Brixton a few months earlier.

Bay hits the road again in the UK in February 2025 with dates across seven major cities including Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, culminating in a London show at Wembley Arena.

Dates:

Saturday February 1, 2025 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Tuesday February 4, 2025 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Wednesday February 5, 2025 - Leeds, O2 Academy

Friday February 7, 2025 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Saturday February 8, 2025 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Monday February 10, 2025 - Dublin, 3Olympia