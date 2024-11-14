James tour dates: Indie giants announce second gig at Halifax's Piece Hall as part of epic summer of live music at historic venue
The popular group, who wowed crowds with two sell-out gigs at the venue in 2023, will now play in the courtyard on Saturday, June 7 as well as Friday, June 6.
James are one of Britain’s most enduring success stories, having sold more than 25 million records since forming in Manchester in 80s.
Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday, November 15) on The Piece Hall’s website and Ticketmaster.
Earlier this week, Weezer were added to the line-up for Live at The Piece Hall 2025.
They join James and the other acts announced so far – The Libertines, Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Dean Lewis and The Script.
Keep an eye on the Halifax Courier’s website for all the latest announcements for the gigs at The Piece Hall as they are made.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.